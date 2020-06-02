Pam Dixon has always been inspired to make a difference. A local resident for more than 22 years, she naturally gravitated towards a career to help others.
As a seasoned licensed health insurance agent, Dixon sees the need for a personal relationship with her clients and helps them select the best insurance plan to meet their needs.
“My company treats their members with excellence, respect and integrity. This level of care is a priority to me,” Dixon said.
Dixon’s extensive knowledge simplifies the process of choosing the best coverage with optimized benefits.
“I help clients choose a plan based on their individual circumstances,” she said.
“Unprepared, a client may be faced with higher out-of-pocket expenses. A Medicare Supplement or Medicare Advantage Plan can bridge the gap Medicare doesn’t cover. It helps my client rest assured they won’t face a catastrophic bill for a procedure.”
As an experienced agent, Dixon specializes in simplifying the process.
“Getting started is often the hardest step,” she said. “We assess their health and financial position, as well as benefits they would like to have. Step by step, I help clients understand and choose a plan that best meets their specific needs.”
Dixon shares valuable information on enrollment procedures and how to avoid penalties. There are a number of reasons eligible clients can enroll and change plans throughout the year.
Also, many clients are not aware of Extra Help, a federal assistance program administered by the Social Security Administration. Her goal is to establish trust with clients and to continue to help them as their needs change.
“One of the benefits of having a local agent is my awareness of updates and special changes, especially during these difficult times. I appreciate the priority my company places on our health and wellness,” Dixon said
“Being a local agent brings me so much joy. I am so grateful for my clients who have put their trust in me. A referral is the best compliment, and I am thankful for those who have referred their friends and family to me.”
Dixon is grateful for the opportunity to serve her community, giving back to the area that has given her so much.
“My husband Bruce and I have been blessed by living in this area. Our desire is to support our communities and help in any way we can. Together we can all make a difference. I look forward to helping you with your Medicare questions. Please call me at 912-269-4755. Or email pam@pameladixon.com.”