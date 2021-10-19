Enrolling in Medicare and selecting the right Medicare health plan leaves many people feeling confused and overwhelmed. But for local health insurance agent, Pamela Dixon, Medicare is her expertise.
Dixon found her calling in simplifying the Medicare process for others and finding ways to maximize their benefits.
“When a person is able to make a confident, informed decision on their healthcare plan, it allows them to get back to living their lives with peace of mind.” Dixon said.
October 15 kicked off the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), and many area residents aged 65+ are facing the challenges of navigating the Medicare process. Dixon said she is ready to help take the guesswork out of Medicare.
As a local resident for more than 23 years, Dixon has always been inspired to make a difference in her community. She, along with her husband, Bruce, has served in many ways as a community advocate — volunteering through her church, hosting Chamber of Commerce business after hours events, and supporting many local organizations.
Naturally, Dixon gravitated to a career to help others. To Dixon, the most important and enjoyable aspect of being a health insurance agent is serving and making a positive impact on the lives and livelihoods of her clients.
Dixon’s approach to the Medicare process is a personal one. “I aim to treat my clients with excellence, respect and integrity. This level of care is a priority to me,” Dixon said.
During a consultation, Dixon looks at each client’s unique personal and financial needs and sorts out their plan options.
“A Medicare Supplement or Medicare Advantage Plan can bridge the financial gap Medicare doesn’t cover. It helps my client rest assured they won’t face a catastrophic bill for a procedure,” Dixon said.
“In terms of our veterans, many do not know about the no-cost healthcare plan that works alongside their TRICARE For Life or VA benefits to offer additional perks, like dental, vision and hearing coverage, as well as a free fitness center membership and an annual Part B reduction,” Dixon said. “It gives me great happiness to help our veterans receive the maximum benefits they deserve.”
During her consultations, Dixon shares valuable information with clients on enrollment procedures and how to avoid penalties. She also helps clients find programs that may offer additional assistance of which they may not be aware, such as Extra Help, a federal assistance program administered by the Social Security Administration.
“Step by step, I help clients understand and choose a plan that best meets their specific needs,” said Dixon. “At the end of the process, it is important to me that my clients have peace of mind.”
While Dixon’s services are at no cost to her clients, they agree the help she provides is priceless.
“From the very beginning, Pamela was knowledgeable, courteous, and answered all of my questions thoroughly,” said Peggy V. of Brunswick. “Anytime that I have a concern, she is prompt in answering my questions, and I enjoy peace of mind knowing I am in the plan that is best for me.”
“I was recommended to Pamela Dixon about four months before I turned 65. She took her time, helped me get set up for Medicare and a supplemental package through her,” said Michael M. of Saint Simons Island. “She showed me different things to apply for to help me with extra benefits. She was very knowledgeable in a lot of different areas.”
Dixon’s commitment to her clients continues well after she helps them enroll in a Medicare plan.
“I am constantly monitoring healthcare plan changes and updates. If any plan changes were to affect a plan one of my clients currently has, I would personally contact the client.”
Dixon feels it is important to stay connected to her clients and keep them well informed. Dixon recently launched a new website — www.pameladixon.com — where she regularly publishes articles containing important Medicare information. She also launched a monthly newsletter for her clients, packed with information about valuable benefits they may have forgotten, upcoming events, delicious recipes for healthy living, and more.
“I truly care about each and every one of my clients. Their health and happiness are very important to me.” Dixon said.
The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period ends on December 7. Dixon encourages folks to act now.
“Getting started is the hardest part. Picking up the phone and giving me a call is the simplest way to make the Medicare process an easy one. Whether a person is new to Medicare or is interested in changing their current plan, I would love to offer my help.” Dixon said. “I can be reached by phone at 912-269-4755 and email at pam@pameladixon.com.”
Dixon is grateful for the opportunity to serve her community, giving back to the area that has given her so much.
“Being a local agent brings me joy, and I am appreciative for my clients who have put their trust in me,” Dixon said. “A referral is the best compliment, and I am thankful for those who have referred their friends and family to me.”