Not long ago, Desiree Jackson was in a good place. She made a promise to herself to get her life back after COVID and was focused on improving her health, losing weight and working with a trainer. She was even adopting a healthier diet and loved it.
Jackson is a go getter, working hard with a physical job, owning her own business and helping others around her.
But about two months ago, a random injury derailed her plan.
“I hurt my knee ... just walking around my house. I knew I already had arthritis in my knees and they bothered me a bit on and off, but I just dealt with it. But this knee injury was different,” she said. “My knees started hurting and I was barely able to walk. I had to hold on to something every time I took a step.”
As fate would have it, the injury happened over a weekend, but first thing Monday morning, Jackson was able to schedule an appointment with Dr. Jennifer Heller’s office.
The Brunswick-based chiropractor had become a lifeline for Jackson, who she counted on to help her feel better through adjustments. And it wasn’t long before Heller determined that they were facing something fairly serious.
“Dr. J did her exam on my knee and she gave me her opinion ... that I tore my meniscus. There was no blood flow and healing from a tear in the meniscus, so that’s when we started talking about regenerative therapy,” she said.
Heller Healthcare offers traditional chiropractic care and massage therapy, while its sister company, Golden Isles Functional Medicine, offers cutting edge functional and regenerative medicine. A cornerstone of their program is stem cell therapy which helps the body rebuild and repair muscle, bone, cartilage and tendons. It also combats joint pain and arthritis.
Heller felt that regenerative medicine would be the best course of action.
“Desiree has a busy lifestyle and goals she’s going to hit. I’ve seen this story over and over. This is why we do what we do and do it well. It’s our job to help her get there,” Heller said with a smile.
While Jackson trusted Heller and her staff implicitly, like many patients, she wanted to do some research before moving forward. She started by reading articles featuring Heller’s many success stories.
Heller and Jackson also decided to get an MRI to gain a better understanding of what was actually going on in her knee.
“It turned out that Dr. Jen was right about all of it,” Jackson said with a laugh. “My meniscus was torn and I had arthritis ... where it was just basically bone rubbing against bone.”
There weren’t a lot of options, steroid injections could work patch it but the path is very often a surgical one. However, that wasn’t something that Jackson wanted to pursue.
“I didn’t want to have surgery. I’ve never had surgery and I never want to unless it’s an emergency,” she said. “So I was looking to avoid that.”
That’s when she decided that regenerative medicine was the best course for her.
“I’m still pretty young and if I can help my body to heal itself, that’s what I want to do,” Jackson said.
She received her treatment in mid-February — a quick, painless, outpatient procedure — performed in Golden Isles Functional Medicine’s office. Within just a few days, she noticed a difference. Jackson found walking easier and the pain began to fade into the background.
“I was so proud of her,” Heller said. “Just a week after her injections she went on vacation and walked around the entire time — and was able to!”
“My sister even pointed it out that I was walking different,” Jackson said. “I hadn’t been thinking about it because I hadn’t been feeling the pain.”
Within two and a half weeks, she could tell a major difference. And while she’s still in the early stages of treatment, both Jackson and Heller are excited about her progress.
“Dr. Jen sees me a couple of times a week to do my adjustments and check on everything,” Jackson said. “It’s a little achy after that sometimes, but it’s not bad.”
Heller attributes that to literal growing pains.
“We’re only at the very beginning so it will continue to improve and grow. But with the adjustments, I’m able to help open that joint up to give the cells more room, so it’s not bone-on-bone as they grow. They are repairing the damaged tissue and we want to give this treatment the best outcome possible. Post-injection rehab is very important” Heller said.
“She responded really well to the treatment. I’m just really happy with the way she’s doing and the way she’s moving. She’s improved so much and she’s really motivated for her health right now. That makes such a big difference, when people want to be healthier and be better and change — it makes my job super easy.”