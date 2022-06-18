A few years back, my son Eli moved to New York City where he worked in the financial district for 12 months. He was a preacher’s son living in Hell’s Kitchen on Manhattan. Needless to say, his momma did a lot of praying for him. While my wife Amber was helping Eli move into his apartment, they did a little bit of discovery around the city. At one point, they wanted to get a coffee at Starbucks. Eli, who often had his eyes and nose glued to his iPhone found a Starbucks nearby several blocks away. He started to walk in that direction with his eyes glued to his iPhone, and his Maps App. Amber said, “Eli what ya doing?” He replied he was going to Starbucks and that he had found one a few blocks away. Amber stopped him and said, “Well, is there anything wrong with this one right here?”
They were actually right next to a Starbucks while Eli was navigating his way on a five minute walk to a different one. When Eli looked up and saw the Starbucks he had apparently been blind to the whole time, he got a good laugh at himself with his mother saying, “Nah, it’ll work.”
There is such a great lesson in this story for all of us. How often do we miss what is going on right in front of us because we are so distracted by what is happening all around us, or the past behind us, or the future in front of us? It is so hard at times to simply just be in the moment, to be fully alive and present to the people sitting next to you. We go out to eat and play on our phones. We come home and search for a program on Netflix. We browse social media and catch up on what everyone else (who is not in the room with us) are doing or have been doing with their lives.
In the process, we are being robbed of at least two critical things. First, we very rarely slow down to let our souls be still, tune in and listen to God. Psalm 46:10 says, “Be still and know that I am God.” One translation says, “Cease striving and know that I am God.” When was the last time you slowed down and enjoyed a few moments of perfect silence and stillness? It is good for your soul to just stop and cease striving. God can more readily get our attention in the quiet moments when we are not rushed. At a recent Wednesday night prayer meeting, I had our people take two minutes of silence with God. I asked them to just present themselves to the Lord, say “Hear I am God,” and linger in the stillness. We all agreed it was a powerful and rich two minutes. Slow down, be still.
Secondly, we have allowed technology to train many of us to be so distracted by what is around us that we often miss what is right in front of us. Many people visit beautiful parks, places and scenes, and focus more on getting a good picture for social media instead of truly enjoying the beauty of what is right there in front of them.
It is like a secondhand enjoyment, thinking about sharing it on Facebook or Instagram and seeing the likes and comments from friends. We should not settle for second hand enjoyment. We need to remember the firsthand enjoyment of the moment as it is happening right there in front of us.
Be present! Look up around you and right in front of you. Who knows what you could be missing? And that’s the Word.