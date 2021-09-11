Is Christ in you? What about you — are you “in Christ?” Believers often speak of having invited Jesus into their lives (or to come live in their hearts). Scripture makes it clear that when we trust Christ for forgiveness and salvation, the Lord Jesus comes to dwell within us through the power of the Holy Spirit. This is what we mean when we say that Christ is in me.
There is this other dynamic that is also spoken of regarding us being “in Christ.”
The apostle Paul said, “So then, just as you received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to live in him, rooted and built up in him, strengthened in the faith as you were taught” (Colossians 2:6,7). Do you see the phrases “live in Him” and rooted and built up “in Him.” The two little words “in Christ” make a big difference in our lives.
To be “in Christ” means we have a relationship with Jesus and now have a vital union of oneness with him. It speaks of our position and status found “in Christ” meaning we are recipients of all Christ is and does. We are given a new identity, kingdom authority, and many spiritual blessings and benefits because our condition of being “in Christ.”
In the book of Colossians, Paul said that “in Christ” we have redemption, the forgiveness of sins (Colossians 1:14). In Christ, God was pleased to have all of his fullness dwell (Colossians 1:19). In Christ are all the riches of God and all the treasures of God’s wisdom and knowledge (Colossians 2:3,4). Now we are called to live in Him, and to be rooted in Him.
Everything that God is can be found in Christ. All that God has to offer us is given to us in and through Christ. Do you want to really discover who God is? You will find Him in Christ. Do you want God’s blessings? They are found in the person of Christ. Do you want God’s wisdom? It is found in Christ.
Since Christ is now in us, we are called to now walk in Christ. This speaks of a relationship in which we pursue and walk with God as He continually pursues us as well. Enoch walked with God for 300 years. Abraham walked before the Lord. Could your spiritual life be characterized as walking with the Lord? Do you have a friendship where you love and follow Jesus?
To walk in Christ speaks also of the nature of our conduct. We have received Jesus into our lives, and now we are brand new. We were dead, but now we are alive. We were sinful, but now we are forgiven. We were slaves to sin, but now we are free. We are in Christ, so we should walk differently according to our new status and position in Him. We should live as one who is “in Him.”
In Christ, we are called to walk by faith and not by sight. We’re called to walk according to the Spirit and not in the manner of the world. As people who are in Christ, walking and living in Christ, we are called to have all of our decision made in light of the will of Christ for my life.
And finally, we are also called to be rooted “in Christ.” The roots of a plant provide nourishment to the plant and anchors it to the ground. The stronger the root system, the stronger a plant or tree will become. Being rooted in Christ means were firmly planted and grounded in our faith so as not to be tossed and shaken so easily by this world. It also means we are growing deeper in Christ as we fully rely on Him and trust His Spirit and His Word to be at work in us.
Are you firmly rooted “in Christ” — growing in strength, faith and the knowledge of Jesus? Are you deeply rooted and anchored in your walk with God? Too many people are like tumbleweeds today, getting blown about by every circumstance and false teaching instead of remaining rooted “in Jesus Christ.” Christ is in you. You are in Christ but are you truly living in Him, rooted in Him. And that’s the Word.