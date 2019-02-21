Live readings bring Big Read themes to stage

013119_the big read
Golden Isles Arts and Humanities executive director Heather Heath holds copies of the books featured in this year’s The Big Read.

 Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News

As February rolls on, so too does The Big Read. The National Endowment for the Arts program, which promotes literacy across the nation, is featured in many communities. Books are selected and month-long festivities are held centering on a particular theme.

Locally, Golden Isles Arts and Humanities heads the Big Read, with executive director Heather Heath choosing the title and organizing the activities.

This go around, “Everything I Never Told You,” by Celeste Ng was chosen. While there are many events that focus on the book itself, there are also others that explore topics that are found within the text. Ng’s book centers on a bi-racial (Chinese-American) family dealing with mystery and tragedy in the 1970s. Racism is also a heavy theme. It’s why Heath chose to have a reading of two classic works that also focus on the issue.

“We chose ‘Raisin in the Sun’ and ‘Clybourne Park’ because they are both plays that deal with racial issues and the overarching themes of equality and humanity,” Heath said.

“These are themes that The Big Read novel, ‘Everything I Never Told You,’ also touches on. There is also the themes of family dynamics and big dreams or high expectation that ‘Raisin’ in particular shares with ‘Everything,’ whereas ‘Clybourne Park’ is very much about the issues that arise from not being honest — covering up truths to maintain certain perceptions.”

The first, “A Raisin in the Sun,” will be at 7 p.m. today and at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ritz Theatre in Brunswick. “Clybourne Park” will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Sunday, also at the Ritz. Tickets are $5 in advance and $10 at the door. They are available at www.goldenislesarts.org.

Heath says the readings will also showcase local talent.

“We have some wonderful local folks giving their time to this project, and some cast members are taking on roles in both shows — Jeff Dempsey is actually playing the same character in ‘Raisin in the Sun’ as he is in the first act of ‘Clybourne Park,’ Karl Lindner. ‘Raisin in the Sun’ also includes Margie Harris, Rhondalyn Harris, Helen Ladsen, Robin Ladsen, Saleem Floy and Eric Williams,” she said.

“‘Clybourne Park’ cast members in addition to Jeff are Lucy Lynn Bryson, Bill Young, Sharon George, Frank Bell, Helen Ladsen and Eric Williams. These are done as readings and it will be a unique opportunity to hear to award-winning works — both very different in style but again, similar in substance. I will note that both plays contain strong language and deal with strong issues and are not suitable for young audiences.”

Heath’s goal is that the pieces will provoke thought and discussion.

“The plays were written over 50 year apart, and they are addressing the same issues of a racial divide that still exists. And that’s really what I hope the Big Read does always — provoke thoughtful discussion where we can find commonalities in our lives and take time to connect to each other,” Heath said.

