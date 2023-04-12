The owner of a new bar in downtown Brunswick says there’s a lot to set the business apart, not just its “psychedelic Victorian discothèque” aesthetic.
Jen Beato, owner of Little Zooks on Newcastle Street, detailed those for The News, which include some traditional bar games and non-traditional cocktails, all made fresh and served from a draft.
Beato is a fairly recent resident of the Golden Isles, having been born and raised in Atlanta. She ran an HVAC business there but got burned out due to a constant shortage of help. Not an unusual problem today, but one that made it hard for her to continue providing service.
“After five years of dealing with that, I decided to find a new job,” she said.
She does have a connection to the coast — her mother’s family is from the Woodbine area. A bit of trivia — one of her cousins in Woodbine also runs an HVAC business, but it’s just a happy coincidence, not a family-wide business. Her grandfather was also a University of Georgia agricultural extension agent known for growing and selling vegetables on the side. Her kids have flown the nest, one studying chemistry in Ireland and another living in Orlando.
Looking at her options for getting out of Atlanta, she was familiar with and liked Brunswick. Seeing further changes as revitalization of the downtown core continues, she knew it was the place she wanted to open her next venture.
At first, she was a little wary about leaving the big city where she was born and raised, but that didn’t last long once she settled into the Golden Isles.
“All the things I thought I was going to be losing I wasn’t doing anyway,” she said.
And she gained a lot. With many times more people, she had lots of friends in Atlanta. In a city that big, though, if you don’t live in the same neighborhood or suburb you hardly see them unless it’s an intentional meet-up.
In a town like Brunswick, though, you see familiar faces all the time. People stop and say hello, whether they know you or not. She likes that, and she’s some real change and dynamism coming to Brunswick. It’s not an attempt to bash Atlanta, but a smaller town suits her current tastes just fine.
“It’s nice to be somewhere where people acknowledge your existence, and you get to know people,” she said. “A lot of that gets lost in the hustle and bustle, I think. You know a lot of people, but you don’t see them as often.”
Zooks could have been an adult arcade, which is what she wanted. The storefront she’s got now, formerly a dress shop, wasn’t big enough for that, though.
She still managed to fit in some games — a pool table, pingpong table and dartboard. She chose not to charge for use of the pool table or require anyone to sign up in advance, and so far patrons have remained civilized about it, she said. It could change, but there’s no reason to do so yet.
A big selling point for the establishment is the draft cocktails, all created by Javier Salgado, a bartender at Reid’s Apothecary, another bar and restaurant just down the road from Little Zooks.
Cocktails on draft are something common in Atlanta. Each one she serves is made fresh, so she thinks they’re just as good.
One of those original cocktails is the Obrigado, which one can make at home with the recipe below until Zooks opens on Thursday. Its hours are 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday and on Monday, the address is 1503 Newcastle St.
5 dashes of Peyshaud’s Bitters
Directions: Combine gin, Aperol, banana liqueur and lemon juice in a cocktail shaker half full of ice and stir for 15 seconds. Strain into an ice-filled glass, top with sparkling wine and garnish with rosemary and a lemon wheel.