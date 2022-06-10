Nothing says “summer” like ocean breezes in your hair and classic tunes in your ears. And that’s precisely what A Little Light Music offers.
Hosted by the Coastal Georgia Historical Society, the annual concert series serves as both a fundraiser for the non-profit and an exciting excursion for locals and visitors alike.
Attendees can lounge with friends and family while enjoying a picnic supper on the St. Simons Island lighthouse lawn.
Concerts are held from 7 to 9 p.m. on select Sunday evenings from May to September.
Tickets are $15 for adults; children under 12 and Keepers of the Light are admitted free of charge. No cash will be accepted and tickets are non-refundable.
Society staff encourages concert-goers to purchase tickets in advance in the Lighthouse Museum Store or on the society’s website, coastalgeorgiahistory.org.
If purchasing a ticket online, receipts must be presented at the gate to receive an admission sticker.
For news and weather updates during the concert season, visit the society’s website or Facebook page.
The following groups are set to take to the stage this summer:
• Sunday — The Michael Stacey Band: the Michael Stacey Band is a high energy country band that plays party, lassic rock, Southern rock, Motown, oldies and variety songs.
• July 10 — Mainstream Band: A dynamic group from Valdosta, that plays all the favorites from Southern rock, rock-n-roll, classic rock as well as today’s music. The Mainstream Band has something for everyone.
• September 4 — Sounds of Motown: The Sensational Sounds of Motown have been entertaining audiences throughout the Southeast for more than 20 years with their excellent, high-energy performances. The band is comprised of six veteran musicians with an impressive list of touring and performance credits under their belts. Think Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson and Sly Stone.