101322_newbook sale
Buy Now

Shoppers check out offerings at a previous St. Simons Literary Guild Book Sale at the Casino atrium. This year’s sale will be held Oct. 20 - 22.

 Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

For literature lovers, the chance to pick up some gently used tomes is a bit intoxicating. Even in the age of electronic reading, there’s nothing quite like the weight and feel of a book in one’s hands.

That is precisely what fuels the success of the St. Simons Island Literary Guild’s book sales. The bi-annual events, held in the spring and fall, feature thousands of titles at great bargains.

More from this section