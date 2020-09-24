After a long hiatus, the Literary Guild of St. Simons Island resumed its Meet the Author series with “Ole Abe” author John Cribb, who visited the guild on Sept. 22. Next up, will be Susan Zurenda, who wrote “Bells for Eli.” She will speak at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at the Casino Theater on St. Simons Island.
These are the first such programs since the coronavirus put a hold on virtually all public gatherings since March. Those who attend, however, will have to adhere to some changes, said guild president George Ragsdale.
Due to social distancing guidelines, these events are being held in the larger venue — the theater — to provide more room and will be limited to the first 50 people, Ragsdale said.
Face masks will be mandatory and will be available at the door for those who don’t bring them, Ragsdale said.
The Literary Guild had formerly held the events in Room 108.
Ragsdale said keeping the numbers down shouldn’t be a problem because typically guild members comprise much of the audience. He also said that the $10 entrance fee for non-members is not one of the guild’s primary fundraisers.
“It really is for the benefit of our members,’’ although the organization typically picks up a couple of new ones at each event. In a normal year, the Literary Guild hosts 10 to 12 author events per year, none of which are in the summer.
The pandemic has, however, restricted or canceled outright some other reliable sources of revenue.
“We had to shut down our used bookstore,’’ but the guild began online book sales June 1, Ragsdale said. The online sales produced from 60 to 75 percent of the revenue of in-person sales, he said.
The most lucrative fundraiser has typically been the used book sales at the Casino, and the May sale couldn’t be held because of COVID-19 restrictions. The guild has scheduled a sale Oct. 15-17 at the atrium in the Casino. The sale will be open only to members 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 15 and for the public from 8:30 until 5 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.
‘Bells for Eli’
Susan Zurenda has been planning to visit the Golden Isles for quite some time. But one thing after another kept cropping up — most recently the coronavirus pandemic. But she’s looking forward to making the long-delayed trip to the area.
Her work, “Bells for Eli,” is the tale of a small town and serves as a blueprint for a quintessential Southern novel. Most of the inspiration was drawn from her experience growing up in Lancaster, S.C.
“Though the settings in are largely imagined, I have based some of the locales on places I know in Lancaster and elsewhere. For example, Magnolia Manor in the novel is based on my great-grandparents’ home out in the country in Lancaster. I now live in Spartanburg, S.C., and have lived in South Carolina all my life,” she said.
That distinct sense of place in her book is reminiscent of many Southern stories. The former English teacher notes that Southern characters are deeply affected by their setting and atmosphere. Also, tradition, protocol, and mores are prominent in Southern novels, whether the characters live low, middle, or high class lives.
“In my own writing, ‘letting go,’ is a recurrent theme, and similar themes of loss and recovery are frequent in Southern literature. Home and family tend to be a large presence in Southern novels and characters’ connection to their past either individually or with the South in general is often powerful. Some of my favorite Southern authors such as Eudora Welty, Carson McCullers and Flannery O’Connor also use gothic elements and bizarre personalities to deepen meaning,” she said.
In “Bells for Eli,” Zurenda focuses on a family living in the fictitious town of Green Branch, S.C., in the 1960s and 70s. Her characters’ families have lived in and around Green Branch for many generations. For the main characters, who are also first cousins Eli Winfield and Delia Green, the meaning of home in the present is influenced by knowledge of their families’ past. Eli endures a tragic childhood accident, and the cousins develop an unbreakable bond.
“They live across the street from each other, and though Eli’s mother is of landed aristocracy and Delia is the child of first generation college parents, social boundaries do not exist between them. Those who read Bells for Eli will experience both an adherence to and rebellion against traditions and mores particular to the South of the mid-20th century,” she said.
Throughout the tale Zurenda blends elements of classic Souther gothic with her own brand of storytelling, one that she has — of course — inherited.
“I come from a long line of oral storytellers on both sides of my family. Not always, but sometimes I was the child who preferred to sit in a porch rocker and listen to the adults tell their stories on Sunday afternoons at my great aunt’s antebellum home while my brother and cousins played in the woods,” she said. “Also, my father often read poetry to my brother and me before bed when we were young, and I relished the sounds of language.”
She’s looking forward to sharing that passion with attendees at the Literary Guild’s Meet the Author session on Oct. 13. And Zurenda hopes those who read her book will connect with that as well as the timeless themes found in the story.
“In a letter to his friend Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald once wrote, ‘The purpose of a work of fiction is to appeal to the lingering after-effects in the reader’s mind.’ This is my purpose in ‘Bells for Eli’ ... for my characters’ lives to resonate with readers after the novel ends,” she said.
“To consider the irony of fate the novel presents: how it can take with one hand and give with the other. How wounds of the heart from childhood might never leave and become the catalyst for decisions that bring this novel to a staggering conclusion, yet simultaneously, how boundless love can ultimately triumph in a world where cruelty and pain threaten to dominate.”