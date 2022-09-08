Erika Patoni’s life has been a series of serendipitous events. While attending law school in her native Genoa, Italy, she happened to meet her future husband.
“I was working in a restaurant by the port and became the manager. And this yacht came in, this guy came out to have a pizza and we fell in love,” she said. “It was time for him to leave to go back to America and I told him that I wanted to come too.”
But there was a problem with joining the crew. That was because the yacht belonged to no other than Steven Spielberg. Yes. The Steven Spielberg.
“I had no experience on boats whatsoever. But the captain was like ‘it would be nice to have someone who speaks Italian and English,’ since we spend a lot of time here,’” she recalled.
And just like that, Patoni set sail. Eventually, she and her now husband left the yacht business but only after spending a lot of time with the famous filmmaker and his family.
“He is really nice. His whole family is really nice,” she said. “They really are.”
Patoni ended up on St. Simons Island, since her husband’s brother also moved to the area. Now a mother of a four year old, she was looking for ways to get involved in the community.
A voracious reader, she linked up with the Literary Guild of St. Simons Island. Through those connections, she was later tapped by the local library to possibly offer Italian classes.
“I talked to Diana (Graham) at the library and said ‘sure, let’s give it a go,’ but I wondered ‘how many people will be interested in Italian?” she said with a laugh.
It turns out — a lot. The fall course started at the end of August with 10 people. But the group continued to grow each week. Many students are travelers who are interested in getting the basics down before making the journey to Italy.
“On our second lesson, we’re were up to 20,” she said.
The interest in the community is certainly prevalent. Patoni is one of several language teachers. There are also Conversational French classes, taught by Adrienne Brown; Conversational Spanish and English as a Second Language taught by Judith Núñez Romero; and American Sign Language instructed by Casey Rozier and Shanna Ford.
For Judith Núñez Romero, the classes are a fun, free way to continuing learning. The Spanish and English as a Second Language teacher is a native of Acapulco, Mexico, and moved to the Coast when her partner was hired by the College of Coastal Georgia.
I teach both Spanish Conversational and English as a Second Language (ESL) classes.
“I started teaching the Spanish class during the summer of 2021 after the Brunswick library was left without a Spanish instructor. My friend, Hesper Montford, who used to work in the Brunswick library (now the St. Simons Island library manager), knowing that I speak Spanish, counted me as a resource and asked me if I would be willing to volunteer my time as the Spanish library instructor,” she said.
“I happily accepted and have taught the Spanish Conversational class ever since. The same story concerning the ESL class; I started teaching that class once the previous instructor had to leave. Diana Graham, the program coordinator, asked me if I could also teach that class, so I accepted.”
While most of her students have been retirees, she’s noticed greater diversity in recent years.
“For the Spanish class, the students used to be, for the most part, retired older adults. Nevertheless, the group has been more diverse during this fall 2022 program. There are young adults, middle age and older adults,” she said.
“In the ESL class, most of the students are between young adults and middle age. For the most part, ESL students are of Hispanic heritage, yet, from time to time, there are students from other regions; for instance, there are currently students from Europe, the East countries, and North and South Africa.”
Benjamin Bryson, assistant director of the Marshes of Glynn Libraries, notes that the language classes are simply another way to support lifelong learning and workforce development.
“These classes provide a great way for us to fulfill these objectives. Whether it’s a retiree learning Italian in preparation for a planned vacation to Italy or a recent immigrant looking to improve their English for better employment options, these classes benefit the participants,” he said.
“Although there are a number of options for learning languages online or with an app, including Mango Languages available from the library, we felt that many people still prefer the social connection and camaraderie on an in-person class. In addition to the personal support on an instructor, they also provide encouragement from fellow participants.”