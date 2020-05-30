Let’s go for a walk — this Sunday on the afternoon of Pentecost. Let’s go for a walk and talk to our God and Father in the name of Jesus Christ. I sense this Sunday is significant, and could be very significant for God’s work in our community if literally thousands of Christ-followers would walk our neighborhoods and community in prayer asking the Lord for his mighty work in our community.
A prayer walk is simply that — it involves walking a certain area while engaged in prayer. I know many people who feel this is the best way for them to pray. It just helps them to have their body engaged and active so they can also focus on praying through their prayer list (targets). A prayer walk can also take on significant meaning if we are literally walking on the space, ground or area where we are wanting to see God work. Remember when Joshua and his army walked and marched around Jericho in obedience to God. They most likely looked and felt ridiculous for several days, but then the walls came down. The very walls they had walked around in faith and obedience as they asked for God’s help fell down and Jericho was defeated. Earlier in the book of Joshua, the Lord told Joshua and Israel that He (the Lord) would give to them every place where they set their foot as they entered into the Promised Land (Joshua 1:2-5). Do you see the connection between walking over a certain area where you want to see God move? It doesn’t have to happen that way, but it can take on significant meaning and help raise our faith level at times as we literally walk a certain area and pray for the Lord’s mighty work. So many times, as I have driven into our church parking lot and walked in the doors, I have been in a spirit of prayer — committing the place to the Lord, asking for His power and presence to be revealed, and calling on Him to change lives. It is an act of faith believing God for his work in that place as I “seek to take that ground for the name of Jesus Christ.”
So back to this Sunday, Pentecost. Pentecost is the church celebration when the Risen Christ poured out His Spirit on the church. We want to celebrate this day by asking for a fresh move of the Spirit in prayer. You will see an accompanying article in this section inviting all of our churches, and every believer to go for a 30-minute prayer walk this Sunday. Our community has been rocked in these last two months with a pandemic and the death of Ahmaud. There has been loss of job and income, grieving families, fear, anxiety, pain, uncertainly and tragedy. As the church, let us rise up and lift up our voices to our great God. We are called in the book of Jeremiah to seek for and pray for the peace of our city (Jeremiah 29:7). We also see a great link between prayer and the outpouring of the Holy Spirit in scripture as well as through church history.
So “church” of Glynn County … will you take to the streets this Sunday? Will you take to the streets with a humble heart to let our Father in heaven know that we love our community and we need his touch. Can we ask for a work of healing and peace? Can we call out for a stirring in our hearts and churches? Can we seek for the Holy Spirit to open many eyes to wonderful love and grace of Jesus? Can we walk in love and faith, and believe our prayers matter to God? Can we cry out for His reconciling work among us?
This is our community. I pray all who believe in prayer will go for a good walk, a really good walk with God on Sunday afternoon. To get a Community prayer guide through The Gathering Place ministry, please text “forglynn” to the number 56525. Get the list and go for a walk. And then keep the list, and keep on praying. Our God is up to something. Let’s be a part. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@wearecommunity.church or 912-634-2960.