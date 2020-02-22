Lent offers time to reflect on one's identity

In the coming days, revealers will descend on hotspots like New Orleans’ famous French Quarter all ablaze in purple, green and gold. The multi-day festivities of Mardi Gras culminate with Fat Tuesday, a traditional party day in anticipation of Ash Wednesday.
And, of course, that somber occasion marks the beginning of the Lenten season. The 40-day span leading up to Easter serves as a period of reflection for Christians around the world.
During the period, which mirrors Christ’s 40 days in the wilderness, it is customary to give up a bad habit or forego a favorite treat (ice cream or chocolate). Others opt to take on additional service work such as volunteering or collecting donations.
While the Rev. Alan Akridge believes these are all valid expressions of Lent, he encourages his congregation at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick to approach Lent as a way of spiritually checking in.
“Giving up this or that thing — sweets, alcohol, cursing ... it’s not ‘bad’ but they point to something larger. Lent isn’t about giving up things we like. It’s about introspection. Focusing on the person in the mirror to see if who we say we are lines up with who God calls us to be,” he said.
“Liturgically, it’s the period reflected in Jesus’ call after his baptism — 40 days in the wilderness. It’s supposed to be a bit the same with us. How are the cares and preoccupations, the temptations and struggles, a distraction from who we really are.”
Three of the four Gospels — Mark, Luke and Matthew — all detail this important period of Christ’s life. After being baptized by John, Jesus retreats to the wilderness, where he, much like Moses before him, faces a number of challenges, including being tempted by Satan himself.
Matthew and Mark outline this time, noting that Satan offers elements which hold a great deal of symbolism.
“In Matthew and Luke, these temptations are food, identity and power. Food, because Jesus is fasting, Satan challenges him to ‘turn stones into bread … if you are the son of God,’” Akridge points out.
“Identity, because Satan challenges Jesus to jump off a cliff and prove that the angels would save him … ‘if you are the son of God.’”
The final offering is power.
“Power is a bribe where he offers to make Jesus the ‘ruler of the world … ‘if (Christ) will bow down and worship (Satan).’”
While different, Akridge says, these temptations are all rooted in identity. And delving into one’s own identity, he feels, is the key lesson to draw from these passages.
“Lent is about reclaiming our identity in Christ. Lent is about taking stock of how we’ve been distracted. Focusing our energy back on who we were made to be in the Kingdom of God,” he said.
“Because these distractions are most dangerous when they challenge our identities. We forget who we are. Lent is about remembering who we are in God.”
In today’s world, there are certainly plenty of distractions. There’s the steady stream of domestic and international strife as well as threats posed by diseases like the Coronavirus.
And, of course, there’s the daily dose of social media that life seemingly revolves around.
That’s why, during Lent, Akridge encourages everyone to set the intention to really take stock of the distractions in life in order to take a hard look at one’s identity.
“Temptations of this type are always meant to distract us from ‘who we are.’ That’s why the ‘taking stock’ is so important. Temptations aren’t, themselves, bad things until they cause us to forget who we are,” he said.
During these 40 days, Akridge encourages the faithful to embrace the mantra: “More Holy Spirit.”
In order to welcome that into one’s life, he or she should press pause and take an internal inventory.
“We should do an inventory of how we eat, how we exercise, how we serve, how we love and how we live. Ask the harder questions like, ‘Do these allocations represent God’s best for us?’ If the answer is ‘no,’ and mine almost always is this,’ then what do we do about it?,” he said.
If one finds that they’re not measuring up to his or her spiritual potential, Akridge suggests setting time aside to invite the Holy Spirit into one’s life. With that support and guidance, one can discover his or her true path or “vocation,” as first received during baptism.
“We were all made in God’s image and that means God has a plan. That plan is our vocation. It’s what we are made to do. When we are baptized, we are called to begin figuring out, in a safe and supportive environment, what it means,” he said.
“This is one reason Church exists. To help people figure out what are the implications of their baptisms. ‘Equipping the Saints for the work of ministry.’ But we shouldn’t believe that it’ll be smooth sailing. In fact, there will always be distractions from pursuing our vocation — so it is with all of us.”