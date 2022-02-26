Lent is traditionally observed by giving up some beloved food or activity, but that’s doesn’t have to be the case.
The purpose of the liturgical season is ultimately to come closer to God and friends and family, says the Rev. Alan Akridge with St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. If giving something up helps you with that, go right ahead.
“It’s a reminder of our mortality and to take stock of what stands between us and our relationship to God and in the same context to each other, our loved ones,” Akridge said. “In its simplest form, people give things up — caffeine, alcohol, sweets are the most common. The reason, ideally, someone fasts at all is so it’s a trigger for them to get closer to God.”
The Rev. Wright Culpepper, pastor at First United Methodist Church of Brunswick, sees it similarly. While food is the frequent go-to as a centerpiece of American society, the seasonal sacrifice can be anything.
“If you’re one who indulges in chocolate, you give up chocolate. If you’re one who indulges in alcohol, you give up alcohol,” Culpepper said. “You choose something that you see every day. So you think about chocolate and you go to get some and you remember, ‘I gave up chocolate for Lent. And why did I give it up for Lent? Because I want to be closer to God.’ And then you stop and give a prayer to thank God for this reminder of his love.”
The why of Lent is as important as the how or the what, Akridge says. The Lenten season is one among many that local churches observe.
“Lent is the piece of those seasons that are penitential and contemplative,” he explained. “It’s about taking stock of our faith and deepening it and looking at how our outward lives match up to our inward lives.”
It can, and in his services is, summed up by the proverb “Remember that you were dust and to dust you shall return.”
Sometimes, less common than giving up a food item, however, is taking up a new discipline for lent. Walking, reading, studying or volunteering are good options, Akridge said, because they can also trigger an opportunity to reflect or give thanks.
It’s more historically proper to give something up, but it’s really about the trigger,” Akridge said. “Identify what is in the way. Whatever that is, is not healthy.
“If we say we’re giving up chocolate for Lent, that’s a neat thing and it makes sense, but if chocolate is bad for you, if you have an unhealthy relationship with chocolate then you should probably give it up forever.”
Culpepper is giving something up, but he also feels you should replace it with something. For him, it’s giving up a long-loved podcast about faith. He hopes to find a new one, especially among other denominations.
“If you’re not doing anything other than going to church periodically, maybe it’s time to begin your day with a devotional,” Culpepper said. “Or end the day with a benediction or prayer, or it’s time to volunteer in the community and do some redemptive work, or study or read something you wouldn’t normally read that would open your mind, your eyes and your heart to what God is doing in your life and the world around you.”
Lent begins on Ash Wednesday which comes up this week. The day before is sometimes called Fat Tuesday, but known in many parts of the country as Mardi Gras.
“It’s a big, decadent, celebratory and indulgent day, because it all stops and Lent begins. People go to church, and you repent for your sin,” Culpepper said.
Brunswick doesn’t have a storied tradition with the holiday like Akridge’s hometown of Mobile, Alabama, does, but area churches have created their own traditions.
For Christ Church Frederica and Holy Nativity Episcopal Church, it’s Pancakes by the Pier. For St. Mark’s, it is Pancake Tuesday at the church, which is happening at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Both St. Mark’s and First United Methodist will host Ash Wednesday services at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with St. Mark’s serving as the host for several area episcopal churches.
On Wednesdays thereafter until Easter, Akridge said St. Mark’s plans to host mid-Lent discipline groups, in which everyone involved takes up something like a new book and discusses it every Wednesday along with a simple dinner.
For more information on activities at St. Mark’s, visit saintmarksepiscopal.com. For those at First United Methodist, visit fumcbrunswick.com.