Despite getting quite excited about the holiday in the past, pastry chef Haley Meredith doesn’t have a particularly fond impression of Valentine’s Day now.
“It’s a super-cliché, Hallmark holiday,” she said.
Meredith, a native of the Georgia coast, didn’t always feel that way, though. Once upon a time, she was very eager to make sweet treats for her friends.
“In high school, I stayed up all night making cardamom shortbread cookies. Back then, the only place you could get cardamom was at Harris Teeter, so I drove all the way out there and back,” she said.
She worked late into the night making the cookies from scratch, but they didn’t live up to the hype when they finally came out of the oven.
“I thought they tasted horrible,” she said. “I don’t know why my mom let me do this, but I drove to Walmart at 2 in the morning and bought slice-and-bake.”
Her mom was a schoolteacher in Darien and took the cookies to her students and coworkers. Her friends liked the cookies she gave them, but those shortbread cookies received rave reviews at her mom’s school.
The moral of the story? Have confidence in yourself.
Meredith didn’t let it get to her. She went to culinary school and now runs her own baking business, Ruby Lu’s Sweets and Eats. That’s her new venture she started on moving back to Coastal Georgia from Atlanta. She initially moved north for culinary school. She graduated and got a good job just at the beginning of the 2008 recession, so she stayed put. Then she got married and had kids, but finding child care in Atlanta was near impossible for them, she said.
“My mom had just retired, so we moved back so she could see the kids and help take care of them,” Meredith said.
It’s been a while since she has done anything special for Valentine’s Day herself, but her sons, now 5 and 7, love it. They love any holiday that involves candy.
That’s why it’s hard to imagine having any Valentine’s Day chocolate left over — though it’s conceivable on Halloween. For those who do, however, it’s not hard to find ways to reuse it and make something fun for friends or family.
Her specialty at Ruby Lu’s is cakes, but one option that’s easy for anyone to do is to bake extra sweets into cookies.
When coming up with an idea, Meredith really wanted to make brownies, but because the chocolate has to be melted before forming brownies, she worried about controlling the sweetness. Some of Valentine’s candies have filling or sugar coating, which throws off a recipe. Different types of candy could affect the texture in different ways as well, and she wasn’t too keen on making brownies with every type of candy to find out how.
That’s not an issue with cookies. Just mix candies in with the cookie dough and bake like usual.
To inquire about Ruby Lu’s services, email Meredith at haley.rubylus@gmail.com.
“Leftover” Cookies
2 cups all-purpose flour
1⁄2 tsp salt
1 tsp baking soda
1 cup brown sugar packed
1⁄3 cup sugar
10 Tbsp softened butter
1 ea eggs
1 1⁄2 tsp vanilla
1 1⁄4 cup chocolate candy, chopped
Sea salt to taste
Directions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper and set aside. In a bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt, and set aside. In a mixing bowl, cream butter and sugars together until light and fluffy. Beat in the egg and vanilla. Gradually beat the dry ingredients into the butter mixture, scrape the bowl and fold in the chopped chocolate candy. Drop dough by rounded tablespoonfuls 3 inches apart onto prepared baking sheets. Flatten slightly. Sprinkle with sea salt if desired. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until light brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool.