For the past year, Iman Ali has been standing at the crossroads of the past and present. During that time, Ali, a Reiki master and meditation teacher based on St. Simons Island, was serving as a stand-in on a miniseries titled, “Women of the Movement.”
The six-episode series was produced by Jay Z (Roc Nation Films) and Will Smith (Overbrook Entertainment) backed by a strong female writing and directorial team.
The story they were working to bring to life was that of Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmett Till, who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955. After her 14-year-old son was brutally murdered, Till-Mobley took a stand, holding an open casket funeral to show the world the depravity and hatred that claimed the life of her only child. The men who kidnapped and murdered Emmett — Roy Bryant and J. W. Milam — were acquitted by an all male, all White jury.
But through it all, Till-Mobley exhibited grace and bravery in the face of unspeakable loss. And her transparency surrounding Emmett’s death helped to spark the Civil Rights Movement.
As a native of Mississippi, it was a story Ali knew well.
“I knew that the nature of this story and the role that Mamie Till-Mobley changed the course of American history,” she said.
But her connection runs even deeper. When Ali was working as a news producer in Chicago in 2001, she met actually Till-Mobley and spent a considerable amount of time with her.
“She had a nearly two hour conversation with me. I was so honored to share that moment with her and to draw from her as she encouraged me about the importance of truth, justice and the Black experience in America,” Ali said.
Ali also formed other bonds with members of the Till family, signing on as an ambassador with the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation. All of Ali’s links to the family, as well as the locations, created a deep sense of connection for her.
“I’m a native of the Delta of Mississippi who was raised in Chicago, but spent my summers in Mississippi with my sharecropper grandparents,” she said.
When Ali was asked to sign on to the “Women of the Movement,” it was her relationship to the family as well as Chicago, Emmett Till’s hometown, and Mississippi where he was murdered, that moved her to join the production.
“I was hired in a production role as a Mamie Till stand-in. A stand-in is a person who takes the place of a principal actor for rehearsals, camera blocking and lighting setups and is part of the second team,” Ali said.
Ali was standing-in for Adrienne Warren, a Tony Award winning actress who was portraying Till-Mobley on screen.
The project, which was filmed in Mississippi, was certainly taxing emotionally, but the end result proved worth ever cross-state trip and long day on set. As a healer and one grounded in her spiritual practices, Ali took time along the way to process the many feelings awakened by filming.
“In many ways, I felt I had to prepare my emotional body, my mental body and physical body to be able to face the energy of Jim Crow Mississippi. It was very surreal. Emmett was killed in an area not too far from where I played as a child,” she said. “My family still lives in the Delta. I actually had a cousin who was lynched, found hanging from a tree in Greenwood, Miss., in 2009.”
Her own experiences have fueled her passion for racial equity work. During one of her trips back to the Isles from the set, Ali was able to reach out to the family of Ahmaud Arbery, the Brunswick man whose murderers were convicted in November. The hate trial crime for Arbery’s killers is currently underway locally.
Ali offered crystal sound healing for Ahmaud Arbery’s father, Marcus, and other family members on the one year anniversary of Ahmaud’s death. She also carried a message from the Till family.
“That was so surreal, as Ahmaud’s death was being called, ‘Our Emmett Till Moment,’” she said. “I remember how honored the Arbery family was to get words from Emmett Till’s family that I read to them at his mural.”
It was a link Ali kept in mind as the filming wrapped. The series premiered in early January and is now available for viewing on Hulu. For Ali, watching the show has been both enriching and emotional.
“I was very proud of how it looked, how well it was written and produced. I was very happy for my fellow Mississippians, the young men and women, who I knew this was a dream come true for them, to see themselves and their hometown represented on primetime television,” she said.
The production experience has made a dramatic impact on Ali. Since the end of the shoot, she has worked to help curate museum exhibitions featuring props from the series. The Dusable Museum of African American History and The Till-Mobley House Museum, both in Chicago, and the Mound Bayou Museum in Cleveland, Miss., have all received pieces to exhibit from the set, which Ali helped to organize.
But come Wednesday, she will be sharing her experience with the community in her new home. At 4 p.m. Feb. 16, she will offer a lecture titled “Channeling Mamie Till-Mobley, Mother of the Movement” at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The program is part of the Big Read initiative, which is exploring Toni Morrison’s “Beloved.” The topics and themes in the novel seem to interweave in a visceral way, Ali feels.
“Spirit never dies. (In the book) Beloved is the spirit of the daughter Sethe, her mother, killed. Her spirit haunts Sethe and her family. A family traumatized by the psychological impact of slavery,” she said.
“Emmett Till spirit still haunts America. I came in contact with his spirit, his mother and many other characters while on set and after. Spirit never dies.”