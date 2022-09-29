Brunswick has a long and storied past. From the British soldiers who plotted the city’s squares in the 1770s to the shipping magnates who made their homes in today’s historic district, there’s plenty of tantalizing tales to uncover.
That’s precisely what the Brunswick Lecture Series, hosted jointly by the Coastal Georgia Historical Society and the Friends of the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, will share.
Celebrated local historian Buddy Sullivan will kick off the multipart course which will focus on the port city. The first talk will be held at 4 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library, followed by his second session on Oct. 11. He’s eager to offer new lectures focused squarely on this topic.
“I do a winter history series every year at the historical society but last year was the first time I had ever done something strictly on Brunswick. There is so much interesting history there,” he said. “It went over very well. We had 150 people who signed up and attended last year. That gives you an idea of the local interest.”
As he did last year, Sullivan’s program this year will explore Brunswick’s history from economic, educational and commercial perspectives, outlining its development before the Revolutionary War through the present day.
“We really look at the seaport development and the growth of the town, all the things that contributed to that, especially after the Civil War,” he said.
Brunswick as a port has served as the driving force behind key elements of expansion. Sullivan notes that even the earliest days of the city were defined by its proximately to the sea and trade routes.
“Savannah was the only port so the British were looking for a seaport with greater access to the Caribbean Sea and those islands for commercial trade for the colonies. It evolved from there. The railroads came before the Civil War broke out. It really took off afterward which helped to spawn the Oglethorpe Hotel,” he said. “So we will talk about that.”
After Sullivan wraps his portion of the series, he will offer attendees a reading list to help nurture their curiosity.
“I always like to do that. It helps keep their interest going,” he said.
After Sullivan’s talks wrap up, there will be two additional lectures, inspired by last year’s downtown walking tour. Sandy White and Kim Campbell will host their programs from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18 and 25 respectively. Those will also be held at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.
First up, historical society education director Sandy White will share “Wanderings through Windsor Park.” Hailed as Brunswick’s “first suburb,” the neighborhood consists of various examples of architectural styles from the 1920s through the 1960s. The presentation includes stories about the colorful personalities who lived there, noted local architects who designed the homes and even the origins of the Brunswick Golf Club.
On Oct. 25, former society staff member Kim Campbell will present “Markers, Memorials, and Monuments in Historic Downtown Brunswick.” This lecture will explore Brunswick’s memorial landscape, from the markers and monuments surrounding the Glynn County Courthouse through the various ways Brunswick’s diverse history is commemorated along the historic business corridor on Newcastle Street. The program will examine the events and people the markers feature as well as the time in which they were constructed.
Mimi Rogers, historical society curator, says the organization is thrilled to be bringing back this popular series, continuing to expand programming in Brunswick.
“Two additional programs are included in the series this year, which have been adapted from our downtown Brunswick walking tours. Brunswick is a rich source of fascinating stories,” Rogers said.
“Our historians have enjoyed delving into the city’s past to increase our knowledge and develop programs for the public.”
The cost for the series is $50, and registration is required. The lectures will be held at the Brunswick Library, 208 Gloucester Street. Tickets are available on EventBrite.