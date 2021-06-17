Jameson Gregg is still writing briefs but not of the legal sort.
After practicing law for 20 years in one of Glynn County’s top firms, Gregg gave it up a few years ago to write and turned out “Luck Be A Chicken” about seven years ago. He’s back with “Uncorked & Off the Chain,’’ which he describes as 175 standalone pieces of humor and satire.
“I like to say I deliver with chops and attitude,’’ he said during a recent interview. He’ll have copies available at a book signing 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Brogen’s North, 3600 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island.
He calls them hand-spun slices of prose ranging from sports, gambling, edgy tales on topics from marriage to dogs to mass consumption of cocktails.
Some writers set aside certain times daily to write, and Gregg says he does treat it like a job. But Gregg didn’t set out with a plot: He basically assembled “Uncorked & Off the Chain.”
“I’ve been taking notes for years and putting them in a shoe box,’’ he said.
He took the contents of the shoe box, worked on them and compiled them into the book with segments about a page and half long with some one-liners.
Gregg says his book fulfills a need detailed in a Harvard study that determined American adults laugh about 15 times a day while children laugh an average of 400 times daily. Gregg says he hopes to help break a laughter drought.
“It provides instant gratification and an endorphin burst,’’ he said of laughter. He figures some of his pieces will resonate with readers in a lasting way.
“My goal is to make myself laugh. That’s a good goal to have,’’ especially after two decades of serious practice of law, he said.
He says he misses working with people and problem solving, but, “I don’t miss the stress.”
When he left Glynn County, he moved to Dahlonega at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains. He has since moved 5 miles and now has a Dawsonville address.
He describes his life as “hanging out” in North Georgia spending a lot of times with friends. There was humor in “Luck Be a Chicken’’ starting with the name Butterbean for the redneck protagonist who worked in a chicken processing plant. Gregg drew on his experience writing that first book.
The ink was still wet on his Ole Miss diploma when he went to work for minimum wage as an ice man in a chicken processing plant.
“My parents were real happy,’’ he said. “I made ‘em proud.”
He had reason to be proud of “Luck Be A Chicken” after he was named Georgia Author of the Year in 2015 and the Northeast Writers Group named him Writer of the Year in 2016.
Once “Uncorked & Off the Chain” was published, Gregg didn’t stop laughing and says he wants it to be the first in a series. He is still writing and filing away notes for the second volume. Gregg takes an optimistic view of the prospect when he says the shoe box is half full.