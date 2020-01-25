The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints is known for taking care of the needy in its many churches.
But those of other faiths also benefit — most recently the Salvation Army in Brunswick which has been approved for 10,000 pounds of goods over the coming year, said Paul Clarke, bishop of a nine-church “stake” that includes Brunswick and Kingsland.
Tons of goods from food to household supplies to personal hygiene products are held in aptly named Bishop’s Storehouses around the country with local bishops drawing upon the stores to meet needs in the respective stakes.
“Salt Lake just approved $15,000. That’s about 10,000 pounds,’ ’for the Salvation Army in Brunswick, said Clarke.
The first delivery of 3,100 pounds worth about $4,400 was brought from the storehouse in Jacksonville, and the rest will be sent whenever the Salvation Army wants it, Clarke said.
This is not a first. In 2019, the LDS sent food and other items to FaithWorks, a nonprofit administered by the United Methodist Church that provides food and other items to those in need.
Clarke said he learned of the need after reading a story in The Brunswick News that said the Salvation’s Army’s shelves were basically bare.
“You can’t have hungry people. You can’t have hungry families,’’ he said. “It’s free. If there’s a need, we fill it.”
The Bishop’s Storehouse program has been working for decades.
LDS President Thomas Monson describes it this way: “While [bishops’] storehouses provide many of the same services as any retail food store, not one has a cash register. … These are goods that money cannot buy. No price tag is put on the time, effort and love so generously contributed to the common good of those in need.”
Clarke describes an astonishingly efficient process that keeps the storehouses filled. Volunteers plant, tend and harvest crops and livestock on LDS-owned farms. The fruit, vegetables and meat are taken to LDS facilities where teams can, freeze or otherwise preserve them for storage in the warehouse sized facilities for future distribution upon the call of bishops, he said. They also make bread, produce dairy products and often provide fresh vegetables, he said.
“All volunteers, all members of the church,’’ Clarke said of the workforce.
The storehouses also send household goods such as detergent and cleansers, feminine hygiene products, oil and other cooking and baking supplies and even spices and flavorings.
The warehouses have plenty and releases aren’t contingent on a disaster. In fact, Clarke said, “The way they operate there aren’t enough disasters to empty that place.”
LDS families and individuals can walk in to the warehouses for help and are encouraged to work as they are able, according to an LDS website.
Work is an important element, and Clarke offers self-reliance classes in Brunswick where he teaches people how to fill out resumes and find employment and to manage their money. Work helps restore dignity, he said.
Clarke’s stake stretches from Jesup and Waycross into Florida to Fernandina and Hilliard. He said he would like to have three or four accounts like those at the Salvation Army and at FaithWorks.
“It’s to feed the community, any way we can help,’’ Clarke said. “Denomination doesn’t matter. We just want to lock arms.”