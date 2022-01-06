It’s no secret that the past couple of years have been difficult for the area’s nonprofits. They’ve been forced to cancel events and galas aimed at funneling much-needed dollars into their coffers.
It’s something that members of the St. Simons Land Trust understand well. For the organization, shelving its signature fundraiser in 2021 proved incredibly disappointing.
And while the mission of preservation continued unimpeded, the staff and volunteers were let down when they had to forgo their beloved oyster roast due to the ongoing pandemic.
“The mission wasn’t impacted negatively, but our spirits were,” said Emily Ellison, executive director of the land trust.
“It’s always a wonderful gathering of people from across Glynn County and the region, and we were all disappointed that we couldn’t host the event because of the pandemic last year.”
While many in the community likely felt the same way, they still turned out to buoy the cause of conservation. Ellison says that, in fact, the support proved to be stronger than ever despite the circumstances.
“Our staff created the Passport to Preservation that was distributed to local elementary schools on the island and in Brunswick, and was provided to visitors at the Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Welcome Center, as well as to patrons and customers of our Pennies for Preservation partners,” she said.
“The purpose of the Passports was to encourage students who were unable to go to school during the pandemic, and others who were suffering from cabin fever and needed to be outdoors, to visit land trust properties with an educational tool in hand that provided information about the important habitats, native plants and animals, and other environmental and cultural features of barrier islands like St. Simons.”
Instead of helping to host an event, the land trust’s 12-month business sponsors and partners took part in the creation of the guide which helped carry the organization through the year.
But while the mission continued in 2021, there was definitely a hole in the winter social calendar. The St. Simons Land Trust Oyster Roast began more than 20 years ago, and it quickly became one of the area’s most popular events.
“The first Oyster Roast was held in 2000, the year the land trust was founded. It was supposed to be a modest event at Village Creek Landing with a few supporters of the new organization gathered to celebrate the community and the mission of the land trust,” Ellison said.
“However, the crowd far surpassed expectations, and the founders and other volunteers were rushing to grocery stores to purchase hotdogs and other food for their guests. Since then, the event has grown exponentially each year with the largest turnout in 2020 when there were roughly 1,200 in attendance.”
But this year, that figure may be surpassed with the return of the roast. Ellison and the whole of the land trust are thrilled to be bringing it back from 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. And it will offer all of the festive food and entertainment that the community has come to adore.
“It’s fun, it’s festive, it’s magical. Mike Malone and his team at Malone Electric spend nearly a full week prior to the event stringing lights on those magnificent live oaks at Gascoigne Bluff Park. When the sun begins to go down and those trees begin to sparkle, it’s a stunning setting,” Ellison said.
“The food is also incredible, with some of the most popular restaurants on the coast providing signature dishes — from oysters, of course, to fried chicken, low country boil, chowders and salads, desserts and beverages. It’s an event people don’t want to miss.”
It will also include entertainment by singer-songwriter as Dallas Davidson. The Albany native has been working in Nashville since 2004 and has written 24 No. 1 hit songs for artists such as Luke Bryan, Lady A (the group formerly known as Lady Antebellum), Trace Adkins and many others.
“He is also a recipient of three CMA Triple Play Awards that are given to songwriters who write three No. 1 singles in a one-year span. Dallas is the chairman of the Georgia Music Foundation, and in 2015, he launched his own publishing company, Play It Again,” Ellison said.
In addition to stellar entertainment, attendees can also take pride in knowing that the money spent on tickets contributes to such a worthy cause. The funds aid a multitude of initiatives — from land acquisitions and holding conservation easements to providing public access to land trust properties and offering onsite opportunities to local school children. It also helps further scientific research at Cannon’s Point Preserve and offers up other properties as platforms for education about coastal conservation.
“The land trust is a community institution that is generously supported by this community. The annual oyster roast is a way to bring that community together and to celebrate this extraordinary place where we live, work and play including the delicious coastal cuisine and signature dishes from so many of our local restaurants,” Ellison said.