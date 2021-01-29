For Sue Clements, life has always been about bright, bold color. But when lockdown measures took hold last year, the abstract artist found herself at a loss for inspiration.
“It was very difficult for me to paint. Really it was difficult to concentrate on anything ... reading, painting — really anything,” she said. “I usually work really hard on my art but when everything shut down and I was home, with all the time in the world, I just wasn’t motivated.”
But slowly, over time, Clements started to find her flow again. And with it, her emotions (and paint) started to pour over canvases.
“I just started playing. It was very intuitive ... but most of it centered on shifting spaces which was influenced by the way the reality around us was changing,” she said. “I didn’t want to look at it negatively but rather as a way of celebrating what we have today, enjoying the moment.”
Like Clements, sculptor Mark Wentz also spent the lockdown months working on pieces.
Wentz’s sculptures have always captivated viewers. In fact, his work has been featured on HGTV (and will be showcased on Ty Pennington’s program airing Monday). He’s also done private commissions like a “basketball tree” for Shaquille O’Neal’s home in McDonough. Mostly, though, he builds large sculptures for commercial properties.
“I do a lot of large scale fabrication work for designers ... hotels and that sort of thing. But with COVID, I’ve had time to slow down and just work on my own. I felt a little like Jackson Pollack and was just working intuitively,” he explained.
It was a creative path quite similar to that of Clements. It was a correlation that stood out to others, as well, particularly those tasked with organizing exhibits at Glynn Visual Arts. After reviewing both the artists’ work, they decided to bring them together for a unique exhibit titled Labyrinth. The title resembles the journey that both artists were taking as they navigated a new world.
Terri Evans is always excited about the works displayed at Glynn Visual Arts (GVA) on St. Simons Island. But she could barely contain her excitement about this joint venture.
“It would be easy to accuse me of hyperbole, since we have another incredible exhibition at GVA but Labyrinth is an absolute stunner,” she said.
The show recently opened in the center’s Portman Gallery and will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday through Feb. 27.
Due to the continues pandemic, GVA is taking extra precautions but they are also offering new opportunities. For instance, small groups of up to five people will be allowed to view the exhibition together on Wednesdays with an appointment, Evans says.
“The gallery space will be exclusively theirs for up to an hour. The artists may be on-site during these times. Viewing sessions are from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged,” she said.
Evans hopes the community will take advantage of this exceptional show and opportunity to experience it in such a personal way.
“Our exhibition committee has done an exceptional job in identifying artists and pairing them with other artists who work in different mediums. Suzanne’s and Mark’s works appear to have been made to be shown together in this stunning exhibition,” Evans said.
The artists were equally pleased after seeing their work come together.
“It’s always been a joy to be able to work with other artists and combine materials to cohesively create a show. Sue’s paintings go magically with my work ... it’s like it was planned,” Wentz said.
Clements agrees.
“It’s incredible ... I think we were really blown away we when saw the work together. We really couldn’t have planned it any better,” she said.