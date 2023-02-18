Who are you? What is your identity? Where is your identity found as a person? Our identity is a significant part of our humanness. In today’s culture, identity theft is perhaps the largest and fastest growing crime. There are people constantly trying to steal your identity (information) and leave you broke. Did you know that is exactly what the enemy is seeking to do in your life? Satan wants to rob us of our identity and leave you without meaning or purpose. God, on the other hand, wants you to become fully secure in your identity and purpose.
Satan is continually seeking to harm us with his lies and labels that feel like a weight around our neck, or a cloud over our head. The lies and labels of the enemy limit us and make us feel trapped, abandoned and/or hopeless. The enemy’s voice often speaks to us condemning phrases that start with “You are…” Have you ever felt paralyzed by thoughts in your head like, “You are (a loser, a failure, hopeless, rejected, unlovable, incapable, stupid, etc.)” I can assure you that our Heavenly Father doesn’t speak to us like that, but the enemy sure does. We must learn to resist and reject the enemy’s thoughts and embrace the thoughts of our Father.
We can learn a lot from the baptism and temptation of Jesus. Scripture says, “And when Jesus was baptized, immediately he went up from the water, and behold, the heavens were opened to him, and he saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and coming to rest on him, and behold a voice from heaven said, ‘This is my beloved son with whom I am well pleased” (Matthew 3:16). This is a powerful moment in the life of Jesus as the Father speaks into life of his son. First we see the heavens were opened. This is a sign of blessing and favor from God, as well as a sign of open access to God. Jesus opens the heavens for us giving us full access to His Father, and bringing blessing and favor into our lives. The Holy Spirit also descends upon the life of Jesus to empower him for ministry. In the same way, God wants to anoint us with the Spirit to make a difference in the world.
Then we have the words of blessing from the Father — “You are my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased.” Other translations says, “you are my son whom I love. With you I am well pleased..” These three statements reveal everything that the human heart longs for.
First, they reveal the Father’s acceptance — “You are my son.” The Father wanted the son to know that he belongs to Him. Then there was the Father’s adoration — “Whom I love.” The Father shared his loving adoration with the son. He showered his son in love. Last of all, there was the Father’s affirmation — “With you I am well pleased.” Jesus hadn’t begun his ministry, but the Father showered him with acceptance, adoration and affirmation. This was a moment of identity where the Father wanted his son to be assured in the Father’s love and support. Jesus did not begin his ministry seeking for validation and identity, because it was already given to Him by the Father.
Just as the Father speaks to Jesus, the Father wants to speak to your heart. When we trust Jesus Christ, we receive the Father’s blessing fully just as Jesus did. Jesus opens the heavens for us and ensures us of the Father’s favor. The Father wants you know that you belong to Him, that He loves you, and through Jesus He is pleased with you. He wants you to hold on to these promises so that you can reject the lies and labels from the enemy. So do you know who you are? Do you know that are God’s child — His son, His daughter? Do you remember that you are accepted, adored, and affirmed? Child of God, remember who you are! And that’s the Word.