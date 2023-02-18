Who are you? What is your identity? Where is your identity found as a person? Our identity is a significant part of our humanness. In today’s culture, identity theft is perhaps the largest and fastest growing crime. There are people constantly trying to steal your identity (information) and leave you broke. Did you know that is exactly what the enemy is seeking to do in your life? Satan wants to rob us of our identity and leave you without meaning or purpose. God, on the other hand, wants you to become fully secure in your identity and purpose.

Satan is continually seeking to harm us with his lies and labels that feel like a weight around our neck, or a cloud over our head. The lies and labels of the enemy limit us and make us feel trapped, abandoned and/or hopeless. The enemy’s voice often speaks to us condemning phrases that start with “You are…” Have you ever felt paralyzed by thoughts in your head like, “You are (a loser, a failure, hopeless, rejected, unlovable, incapable, stupid, etc.)” I can assure you that our Heavenly Father doesn’t speak to us like that, but the enemy sure does. We must learn to resist and reject the enemy’s thoughts and embrace the thoughts of our Father.

