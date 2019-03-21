Klezmer Local 42 to stage two performances

When Dan Horowitz and his wife were planning their wedding in 2007, they envisioned a traditional Jewish celebration. And while the ceremony was easy enough to pull together, the couple hit a snag when it came to the reception — particularly the music.
“We thought it was important to have a klezmer band but there weren’t any in Athens,” Horowitz recalled.
The style of music is Eastern European in origin and features multiple instruments within groups. They include violins, trumpets, accordions and others. They play upbeat, dance tunes during celebrations or events. For Horowitz, it was important to honor that part of his Jewish heritage.
“I’ve always loved that kind of music. It’s highly improvisational and some have said it’s a kind of jazz, which makes sense,” he said. “I think it’s kind of true.”
After giving it some thought, Horowitz approached a fellow musician friend about starting their own klezmer band. That’s how Klezmer Local 42 was born.
“It took some years from thinking about it to actually doing it. I started it with my friend, Daniel, who was an evolutionary biologist at UGA. He moved to Seattle unfortunately but he co-founded the band, almost 10 years ago,” he said.
“The lineup has changed some over the years but we have a pretty big core group. We max out at nine people but we usually play with seven or eight.”
One of the members is a saxophonist who is also a rabbi. Understandably, he is absent from many weekend gigs.
“He’s a little busy,” Horowitz said with a laugh. “It’s tough for him to travel on weekends.”
But travel, they still do. And this weekend, the high energy group will be heading to Brunswick for two performances — one at Tipsy McSway’s Saturday and the Jewish Food Festival Sunday. Of course, it’s not the first time the group has made an appearance. In fact, they’ve developed quite the following in this little corner of the state.
“We’ve been there many times. Everyone has been really great to us,” he said. “Susan (Bates) at Tipsy’s has hosted us several times and we really appreciate her bringing us down there. She has been so good to us.”
They will play at 7 p.m. Saturday at the downtown hot spot, then return during the food festival, which runs from noon to 3:30 p.m. in the square next to Tipsy McSway’s. Like the festival itself, Horowitz says the group’s goal is to help expose people to a little bit of the Jewish culture.
“The food festival is great there are a bunch of delicious Jewish foods and a wedding, where someone often is renewing their vows. It’s really beautiful,” he said. “And of course, we’re the entertainment. We play for like three hours. We do a lot of upbeat dance songs and traditional things.”
While live klezmer music may be new to some attendees, Horowitz certainly feels that most people have been exposed to it, at least on film.
“I tell everyone right off the bat that they have probably heard klezmer music but have not known what it is called. Think ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’ That whole score is basically klezmer music, and it’s a beautiful score. Just like you think opera is Italian and mariachi is Mexican ... klezmer is Jewish.”
The language of the traditional songs, he adds, is Yiddish, an original German dialect that derived words from Hebrew as well as other modern languages.
“Some people think that all of the songs should be Yiddish, but we have some with Hebrew in them too,” he said.
Of course, Klezmer Local 42 is not one to be confined. The fun-loving gang enjoys mixing in rock songs with the more traditional tunes.
“We always like to throw in things that will be fun and different. We take a song and put it in the klezmer style. It always makes people want to get up and move,” he said. “Hopefully, people catch the references when we do the more modern songs.”
That’s the point of the music — to inspire revelry and dancing. Horowitz encourages all who come out to be ready to get up and groove.
“Bring your dancing shoes ... we love to see people dance and have a good time,” he said with a laugh. “They are going to love it. Klezmer is as American as apple pie and matzo ball soup.”
Admission to the Jewish Food Festival Sunday is free. Tickets for food are $1 each, and food costs between four and eight tickets per item. Tickets for raffle items are $10 each or three tickets for $20.
All proceeds go toward maintenance and restoration of the 125-year old Temple Beth Tefilloh in Brunswick. For more information, visit www.bethtefilloh.org.