If you’re going to run a restaurant in the South, sweet tea is a must.
Joy Hanrahan serves it “syrupy sweet” at her Kiwi Cafe on the northern end of Darien, but she doesn’t drink it.
She’s a Kiwi herself, a native New Zealander, and like most who lived in the British commonwealth, she prefers her tea hot.
She also hasn’t mastered frying.
“Believe me,’’ she said. “You don’t want to eat my fried chicken.”
The decision to leave fried foods off the cafe menu, she said, “Saved my peace of mind and my customers asking, ‘What’s this?’’’
But there is plenty on the menu to bring people back. Her soup of the day is always the same, a signature vegetable soup inspired by corn chowder that she starts “with a big daub of butter’’ before adding sweet peppers and tiny slices of potato but no corn.
The menu gives a strong nod to coastal Georgia with shrimp as an appetizer, a grilled shrimp salad, barbecue pork sandwich, a BLT and, on the breakfast menu, eggs, grits, sausage and bacon.
She also offers an open face lamb sandwich, the Kiwi Cafe salad and traditional Eggs Benedict with an English muffin, Canadian bacon and Hollandaise sauce. The preferred English spelling of omelette is a clue that things are different as is one of the choices of beverages, hot tea.
“We serve a proper pot of tea not just a bag and a cup,’’ the menu says.
The tea in the pot isn’t a few tea bags steeped in hot water.
“Tea leaves,’’ she says, “not tea bags.”
The restaurant is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Although there’s no set tea time, many prefer 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. which fits nicely into the Kiwi’s hours.
Come May, she will have been open a year, having told her family about the decision during a trip home to New Zealand where they threw her a big 80th birthday party.
“They said, ‘Have you lost your mind?’” she said. “I’m famous for doing a lot of different things.”
She has done high teas for Ashantilly for years and on Jan. 8 sold out well before the event.
“We’ve got 61 people. Can you believe it?” she asked.
Harriet Langford, president of the Ashantilly Center board, is a believer.
“We always sell out,’’ and not just for the novelty of hot tea in a place where iced tea rules, Langford said.
Diners come for the food they have enjoyed at many events that Hanrahan catered, Langford said. They also enjoy being around Hanrahan, whom Langford described as about the sweetest person she knows.
Also, people came to know her when she operated the Blue Willow Tea Room for five years in Eulonia. She closed it about eight years ago when her late husband’s cancer and treatment took over their lives. He died seven years ago.
She came to America after marrying Tom Hanrahan, who was stationed with the Navy in New Zealand. He was assigned to a unit that transported scientists to and from Antarctica.
He was transferred to Glynco Naval Air Station in Brunswick and bought land in Darien, a place he was familiar with because he hunted and fished in McIntosh County. In the 1970s when it was much quieter than now, she remembers going to City Hall to get the utilities started and finding a sign on the locked door that said, “Gone Fishin.’’
She goes back to New Zealand each year, and she and her husband were preparing to move there. He had even sold a washing machine, some other furnishings and one of his 36 hunting dogs when he abruptly changed his mind. Not long after, he was diagnosed with cancer, she said.
Darien has become home.
She grew up in Bruce Bay, a remote town on the Tasman Sea near the Fox Glacier. Reared by her grandmother, it was a day’s ride by bus to Greymouth, the closest town.
“We’d stop at tea houses,’’ she said, “and I told my grandmother I was going to have a tea house.”
She has certainly done that and introduced “proper tea” to people who otherwise would have never tasted it. When she caters events with a lot of people she can offer only a couple of teas. At Ashantilly, she’ll serve her usual black tea with orange pekoe, brought from New Zealand, and a raspberry tea.
She has a private party at the restaurant in March and will serve more varieties.
Some she keeps for herself. Her daughter is a flight attendant who brings back teas when she travels internationally.
Hanrahan said she has some good Russian tea and recently had some tea her daughter brought from Paris.
“It was wonderful,’’ she said.
The décor is decidedly New Zealand with bright kiwi green table cloths much lighter than the slice of kiwi fruit that goes out with every salad. Outside it still resembles what it had been for years, “a chicken shack,’’ with a roof line that looks like a cut-down version of an old KFC.
But she has some touches that indicate otherwise, like a white-on-black silver fern flag out front. The silver fern is the unofficial national symbol of New Zealand and the logo of the All Blacks, the rugby team that dominates world play.
A man driving past spotted the flag last year and “nearly ran off the road,’’ Hanrahan said. He was a New Zealander who was driving home to Florida from his work in North Carolina.
“He couldn’t believe my special that day was roast lamb. I said it came with dessert,’’ she said.
He chose a lamington, cake rolled in chocolate or raspberry frosting and coconut. The little cake is to New Zealand and Australia what peach pie is to Georgians. He chose that over her homemade rum and carrot cakes.
Dianne Cate, an instructor at a community college in Charlotte, spotted the Kiwi as she came off Interstate 95 to stop for lettuce at Turnip Greens.
“I read about this somewhere. I had never stopped,’’ she said. “I love this little place. This is so cute.”
She had a BLT, a salad and crisp air-fried, not deep-fried, French fries.
Artist Minet Glenn came by for the second or third time of the week and ordered the soup that comes with a salad and butter and bread.
“I have it every time,’’ she said.