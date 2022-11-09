Veterans Day isn’t until Friday, but it’s never too early to express one’s gratitude. That’s certainly what the leadership at the King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort on St. Simons Island believes.

Military service is a calling to protect the United States and its people. All eventually leave the service either by choice or sacrifice, and honoring the two holidays for both groups — Veterans Day and Memorial Day – is the least the rest of us can do to thank them for their service. Through tomorrow, families can swing by the Cottage Custard + Coffee shop on the resort grounds to make a personal thank-you card to thank veterans in the care of Promedica Hospice.

