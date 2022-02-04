Like many students of literature, Dr. Carolyn Denard vividly remembers her first brush with Toni Morrison. She first read one of the author’s novels — “Sula” — while in graduate school.
“My professor, John McClusky, introduced us to her work ... it must have been in 1978 or 79. But after reading that book, I was really drawn to her. I grew up in Mississippi, and at the time, there was a court order that closed many of the Black high schools and the students were moving to predominantly White high schools,” Denard said.
“I experienced a real loss of community because so many programs, like the concerts and the games, were centered in the schools. So I was experiencing a sense of loss and cultural nostalgia. What I really liked about ‘Sula,’ beyond it being a feminist novel, was the way she depicted the Black communities. I could see the people I knew in that book.”
The next book she read by Morrison was “Song of Solomon.”
“The rest was history,” she said with a laugh. “That book was a tour de force.”
From there, Morrison’s work became an integral component of Denard’s life and academic career. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., a master’s of arts in teaching from Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind., and her doctorate in American studies from Emory University in Atlanta.
Denard wrote her doctoral dissertation on Morrison. She later received post-doctoral research fellowships from the American Association of University Women, the W.E.B. Du Bois Institute at Harvard University and the Women’s Studies Program at Emory University. In 1993, Denard lead the charge to establish the Toni Morrison Society, serving as the organization’s first president and continuing on as a board member. She is currently completing a manuscript entitled, “Tar Women and Magical Men: Myth and Heroism in Toni Morrison’s Fiction.”
Denard’s decades of reading and research, not to mention meeting the author herself during the Society’s events, continued to fuel her interest.
“She was truly a Renaissance woman. She could do anything. She was an avid reader, a good student while at Howard University, she was an editor at Random House. She was a teacher. She even wrote librettos,” she said, chuckling.
“On the personal side, she was a woman full of joy, insight and intellect. She came to all of our conferences, and you always learned something when she was around. We would have dinners, and people would always linger for hours. She was very pleased with the work we were doing.”
Morrison passed away in 2019, but the society formed in her name marches on. It was Denard’s deep connection to Morrison’s work that made her the ideal choice to offer the keynote address for the 2022 Big Read program. She will speak at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.
The month-long literary event, sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts, is presented locally by Golden Isles Arts and Humanities. The book chosen, Morrison’s “Beloved,” is one that Denard feels carries an important message.
The novel is based on the true story of Margaret Garner, who escaped a Kentucky plantation in 1856 with her husband and their children. Like the character of Sethe in Morrison’s book, Garner fled to Ohio where the family was caught by the slaveholders. Rather, than see her children re-captured, she attempted to kill them — and one of Garner’s children did die.
“Beloved,” is interwoven with memories and scenes from the past. It is set in 1873, following the Civil War, and Morrison uses her unparalleled command of language to paint an unflinching picture of the impact of slavery on Sethe and her family.
Some of the scenes and depictions are powerful, yet decidedly uncomfortable to read. But Denard says the disconcerting account is necessary to give an authentic voice to the more than 60 million human beings who were enslaved.
“I think what she wanted to do in ‘Beloved’ was to get to the personal side ... what did it mean for your personal constitution as human being to be enslaved? What did it do to you psychologically? For her, the vehicle for exploring this was motherhood,” Denard said. “The book puts it on a very human and a very personal level. It’s a look at at what a mother will do rather than allow her children endure this painful and tragic future.”
While the themes are unique yet also universal, some readers have found “Beloved” difficult to manage. Morrison’s prose can jump through time and change narration without warning. The horrors of slavery described can also be incredibly upsetting — and they were intended to be.
As the Big Read begins, Denard hopes that the community will take full advantage of the many programs and discussions surrounding initiative.
“Teaching ‘Beloved’ is a major responsibility. You can fall into all of the bad places that Morrison has to reveal about slavery ... but if you get stuck on that, you won’t see the growth and redemption that comes at the end. Many people don’t realize that it is a 300-page metaphor,” she said. “I would suggest joining a book discussion led by a well-trained guide. Or if you’re reading it alone, you can use one of the online reading guides. But I really think that readers will benefit most by examination and discussion.”
For her part, Denard is looking forward to sharing Morrison’s work with Coastal Georgia.
“I’m very honored to be a part of the community effort to share this important work. It’s exactly what we need to do in the face of the push toward censorship,” she said. “‘Beloved’ takes something horrific and makes it beautiful. That is no small task.”
For a complete listing of programs, visit goldenislesarts.org.