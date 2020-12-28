122820_annLivingston
Mrs. and Mr. Livingston

Kenneth Livingston and Doris Rohrbeck were united in marriage on the afternoon of Dec. 30, 1970, at city hall in Elensee, Germany.

Mr. Livingston served for more than 25 years in the U.S. Army. After his retirement, he worked another 24 years at the Walmart in Brunswick. He is retired.

Mrs. Livingston worked as a food service supervisor for 20 years at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC).

Throughout their marriage the couple has resided in Fort Lee, Va.; Hanau, Germany; Wiesbaden, Germany. Mr. Livington was also stationed in Pusan, Korea from 1973 to 1974.

The couple has resided in Brunswick for over 32 years and are members of Zion Baptist Church. A drive-by celebration with family and friends is planned.

