Jim and Margie Morgan of Brunswick announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter Kelly Jean Morgan to Christopher Brian Sanning, son of Geri and Dave Zinn of Phoenix, Ariz., and Rich and Polly Sanning of St. Louis, Mo.
The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Jean and Henry Miller, formerly of St. Simons Island.
Ms. Morgan is a 2001 graduate of Glynn Academy. She graduated from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta in 2007. She is employed as a pediatric nurse in Atlanta.
The future groom attended high school in St. Louis and completed electrical school in Atlanta. He is the owner of Clocktower Electric in Atlanta.
An early evening wedding is planned for Oct. 11 at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Invitations will be sent.