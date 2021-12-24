The Christmas spirit can be a hard thing to describe.
Not everyone in the Golden Isles is a Christian or celebrates Christmas, but that seems to be irrelevant to whether or not someone exhibits the Christmas spirit, local faith leaders say.
“It always seems to be a generous time of year,” said the Rev. Wright Culpepper, pastor of First United Methodist Church in downtown Brunswick and executive director of FaithWorks, which manages multiple local charity initiatives.
“I think there’s a number of factors. As we come to the close of the year, people look back and say ‘I wish I’d done more and I have the opportunity to do more.’ They either connect with the things they believe in or trust.”
For many, that’s a church or nonprofit, Culpepper said. He didn’t have exact numbers, but he estimated FaithWorks and First United Methodist saw the most donations in the last quarter of any quarter in at least five years.
Greater generosity is certainly one part of the Christmas spirit, Culpepper said, but does not alone encompass the seasonal change in attitude many in American society experience.
In Jay Hanson’s experience, other common symptoms include more frequent reflection — both inward and outward — and much more appreciation for others.
“I think the key to become more generous is just remembering how blessed we are,” said Hanson, pastor of The Chapel Midtown in Brunswick.
The rest of the year, people tend to be more narrowly focused on their lives, their futures and less on the now.
“In this season, we tend to suspend that,” Hanson said.
That’s an attitude that should be retained year-round, but often our lives get so busy it’s easy to let day-to-day problems distract from it, Hanson said.
To retain that attitude throughout the year, he recommended cultivating a “discipline of appreciation.” Just say “thanks,” Hanson suggested. Spend more time in the present moment than the past or the future. Keep track of what there is to be thankful for by journaling, making a list or thanking God for all His blessings during prayer time in the morning and at night.
As a personal example, Hanson said his daughter filled a jar full of slips of paper, on which she wrote things she was thankful for in regards to Hanson specifically. These little things can help remind us that we have things to be thankful for outside the Christmas season, he said.
“We’re not more blessed in December than we are in October or January,” Hanson said.
That’s not to say that Christmas is not a special time of year, however.
“When it comes to Christmas, we often think of family and food and snow and cold and Santa Claus and obviously the birth of Jesus,” said Chris Winford, pastor of First Baptist Church of Brunswick. “But we also think of presents, but the essence of the Christmas spirits is not presents but God’s presence. Too many times during the season we think on the presents we receive.”
Thankfulness and quiet reflection are essential aspects of Christianity, he said, using Mary, mother of Jesus to illustrate. After hearing the news that she was pregnant with the Savior, she took time to mull things over.
“Two times in scripture it says, ‘She ponders these things.’ That word, it means to reflect,” Winford said.
Again, she took time to ponder what she was told by the shepherds that came to visit to see the Lord’s birth. Her reflection upon what God had done in her life turned into songs of praise.
“In Luke Chapter 1, there’s a portion of scripture called Mary’s song. In Latin, it’s called the ‘Magnificat’. In Christianity, that’s known as Mary’s song, a song of praise for all God has done through her and is going to do through her,” Winford said.
Like Mary, one has to make a conscious decision to develop a discipline of appreciation. Winford had some tips on how to achieve that.
“Number one: Be thankful. Be thankful in all things. Thank God for what he has done. Number two. I would say live a life expecting Jesus to come again,” Winford said. “Being thankful is extremely difficult. Especially in COVID, it’s been difficult. We all go through trouble in relationships and lose loved ones. You have to go through life being thankful, knowing Jesus and trusting him.”
Getting involved in a faith community can make the process much easier, Culpepper suggested.
“The faith community tends to work through the rhythms of life,” he explained. “The breathing in and breathing out, the ups and downs, the daytime and nighttime, all the different experiences that carry us from birth to death. The faith community is working through all of those. If we become disconnected, it can be very discouraging.”