Have you ever considered the analogy of our Christian faith life as a race? We are on a race for the sake of eternity.
The apostle Paul said, “we run our race to get a victor’s crown” (1 Corinthians 9:24). There are many types of races — 100-meter sprint, 200m sprint, 400m, 800m, 1600m, 5K, 10K, 15K, half marathon and full marathons. Then, there are even ultra-marathons for people who have completely lost their sanity (Secretly, I admire you all, but what you are thinking?). The Christian faith life most certainly is not a sprint that is over and done in 10 seconds. It is not even a mid-distance event. It is best viewed as a marathon — perhaps even an ultra-marathon.
Read these words from the writer of the book of Hebrews: “As for us, we have all of these great witnesses who encircle us like clouds. So we must let go of every wound that has pierced us and the sin we so easily fall into. Then we will be able to run life’s marathon race with passion and determination, for the path has been already marked out before us. We look away from the natural realm and we focus our attention and expectation onto Jesus who birthed faith within us and who leads us forward into faith’s perfection. His example is this: Because His heart was focused on the joy of knowing that you would be His, he endured the agony of the cross and conquered its humiliation, and now sits exalted at the right hand of the throne of God!” (Hebrews 12:1-2).
As followers of Jesus, we have a path that is marked out for our lives. This can be a path in a general sense for all believers to follow in the footsteps of Christ and live for the glory of God in all things. I believe it all has specific meanings as we each have our path to follow and our race to run that God has set out for us. We should seek to run the course of life God has for us which means we must continually seek Him and adjust and re-adjust our lives to Him over and over.
In our race, we have a great cheering section that is pulling for us. The scripture calls it a “great cloud of witnesses” encircling us like the clouds. This is speaking of all of heaven — the Lord himself and the men and women of God from the past who are now in heaven. Moses is cheering you, Joshua, Paul, Peter, Mary, Gideon, David, and Deborah. Perhaps your mom or dad is in that crowd — or a grandparent, a spouse, a friend, a child. They are looking on from heaven and cheering for you because they know eternity is at stake.
In order to finish well, we need passion and pace. You can try to run too fast and run out of gas. Many believers have started quickly and started well, only to lose their focus a few years into their faith journey. It would be better to start poorly and finish strongly, than the start strong and finish poorly.
So we are admonished to let go of the things that weigh us down and the sins that entangle us. Is there anything you need to let go of? Is there any area of sin that you need to confess and turn from? We are called to run with passion and perseverance knowing that it is not a sprint. We will be tired at times. We will become discouraged at times. We will feel like we are hitting the wall at times, but we will not quit. We are determined to fix our eyes on the finish and to finish well. So we focus on the finish by shifting our focus and expectation onto Jesus. He is where faith began (when we first trusted Him) and He will lead us home. He will never leave us for forsake us, so we should continually hold on to him, and always look unto Him. For he will give us the strength to take the next step, and then the next one, and the next, until we cross the finish line and fall into his arms of grace. Hallelujah, my friends. Keep running the race of faith! And that’s the Word.