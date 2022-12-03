Here we are again at the beginning of the Christmas season once again! How did 2022 slip by so fast? It seems like I have been seeing Christmas merchandise at the stores since Labor Day. Well, maybe not that early, but it does seem more people started decorating a little earlier this year. I know we put up our tree earlier than we ever had before. We were just ready for lights and the feel of Christmas I think. Where are you in the process of getting prepared for Christmas? There is a lot that goes into this season, isn’t there? There are decorations to go up, presents to buy up, Christmas goodies to gobble up and anxieties often rise up. It is amazing how much preparation it can take to get ready for the Christmas season. Amidst all your holiday decorating and preparing, I want to encourage you to make sure you are prepared for the real meaning of Christmas!
The church has celebrated the season of Advent since the 6th century. Advent means “arrival” or “coming,” and usually begins on the church calendar the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Advent was not inaugurated to celebrate the coming of Santa Claus, but as a season for believers to remember the coming of a most “Wonderful Life.”
The season encourages believers to remember the arrival of Jesus Christ to earth 2,000 years ago, but also to ensure they were continually prepared for his fresh “arrivals” and “comings” into their hearts by the Holy Spirit. Jesus Christ came into the world as a man, and He comes into our hearts through Holy Spirit. One day Jesus will come again from heaven for His people.
In the book of Revelation, Jesus said, “I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me.” (Revelation 3:20) It is quite interesting to note that Jesus is found knocking at the door of the church of Laodicea, on the outside wanting them to let Him in. They were going through the motions of church life but had lost their dependence upon Jesus. They had become self-sufficient, and Jesus was on the outside looking in. If they would repent however, Jesus promised He would come in again and eat with them.
Advent is a season where we are encouraged to examine our hearts to make sure we haven’t shut the door to Jesus. Wouldn’t it be a loss if we spend countless hours “getting ready” for the season of Christmas, but we miss the actual presence of Jesus Himself? The true heart of Advent is to prepare our hearts to fully connect with Jesus.
So, do you find it easy to lose your focus upon Jesus and the true meaning of Christmas throughout December due to all the extra-curricular activities around Christmas? Would you like to do Christmas a little differently this year? Slow down right now and take a deep breath. Don’t let all the Christmas trappings lead you into the trap of spiritual emptiness. What if you decided right now not to miss Him? What if you started ensuring your heart was open wide to Jesus and to the Holy Spirit during these holidays (holy days). Jesus has come and He’s here; and He wants to come do a fresh work in your heart and life. Are you ready? What’s one step you can take even today to make sure your heart is truly ready to encounter Jesus this holiday season? And that’s the Word.