Here we are again at the beginning of the Christmas season once again! How did 2022 slip by so fast? It seems like I have been seeing Christmas merchandise at the stores since Labor Day. Well, maybe not that early, but it does seem more people started decorating a little earlier this year. I know we put up our tree earlier than we ever had before. We were just ready for lights and the feel of Christmas I think. Where are you in the process of getting prepared for Christmas? There is a lot that goes into this season, isn’t there? There are decorations to go up, presents to buy up, Christmas goodies to gobble up and anxieties often rise up. It is amazing how much preparation it can take to get ready for the Christmas season. Amidst all your holiday decorating and preparing, I want to encourage you to make sure you are prepared for the real meaning of Christmas!

The church has celebrated the season of Advent since the 6th century. Advent means “arrival” or “coming,” and usually begins on the church calendar the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Advent was not inaugurated to celebrate the coming of Santa Claus, but as a season for believers to remember the coming of a most “Wonderful Life.”

