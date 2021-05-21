The school year is winding down — soon teachers and students will find themselves enjoying much-needed summer freedom.
But while classrooms will be closed, there’s still plenty of work behind the scenes to ensure students’ academic success.
Just ask Lynn Love. The director of Communities In Schools of Glynn County says the organization never rests in its efforts to combat dropout rates while empowering young people.
“We provide at-risk youth with a caring circle of adults and mentors to create access to critical resources like food, housing, health care, counseling and much more so they can take charge of the future they want for themselves, their communities and each other,” Love said.
To fulfill that mission, CIS needs funds and they hold critical fundraising soirees aimed at filling their coffers.
In the past, they’ve hosted events like Shamrockin’ and Jambalaya. This year, they’re back with a spin on the latter — Junebalaya. Slated for 6 p.m. June 6 at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island, the event will offer a night of fresh food and live music.
Attendees will be served Mexican comfort food by Jefecitas Mobile Kitchen, a family partner of St. Simons Island’s Gnat’s Landing and Athens’ The Place.
As for the music, The Tuten Brothers will perform their trademark blend of classic country and rock-n-roll. The brothers refined their style in Athens and have now taken their show to Nashville.
Love says that the event will be the ideal way to celebrate the end of a long year. “Located at a great outdoor venue with awesome food and drink vendors, plus the Tuten Brothers Band of Nashville, it will all come together to make for a really enjoyable night,” she said. “We’ll also get the chance to celebrate a successful school year after all the challenges faced by our staff and students.”
Tickets are $100 and includes food and beverages. Ticket purchases can be made by sending a Venmo to @CIS-Glynn38. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses, restaurants and individuals.
Regardless of how one supports the cause, Love promises that every cent will go toward the mission.
“Junebalaya will be our eighth fundraising event for Communities In Schools of Glynn. This event is important to CIS because it helps us to raise unrestricted funds. All ticket sales and sponsorships go directly to support our organization that provides whatever means necessary to students with personal challenges and structural barriers preventing them from being successful in school,” she said.
“Because each child and their needs are different, funding received from Junebalaya allows us to be able to provide whatever it is that each child requires to remain focused at school, whether it be a pair of eyeglasses, winter boots, school supplies, tutoring or other more intensive needs like housing, counseling, food and more.”
Those unable to attend the event can still donate via Venmo (@CIS-Glynn38), online at glynncounty.communitiesinschools.org or by a check made payable to Communities In Schools of Glynn County and mailed to P.O. Box 2318, Brunswick, GA 31521.
Donations of school supplies are also welcome. Items needed include backpacks, non-perishable snacks, socks, undergarments, coats and personal hygiene items. All donations go directly toward student support and are 100 percent tax deductible. To make a donation or for more information, contact Casey Cate at ccate@cisglynn.org.