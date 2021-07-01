Last July 4th, the skies — like the mood — were pretty dark. And while families enjoyed their own home-spun celebrations, there was none of the usual collective frivolity that so many have come to treasure.
But this year, it’s coming back. And while it won’t be on the scale seen in previous years, the Golden Isles will play happy host to tourists and locals excited to celebrate the nation’s birth.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, says that this year is expected to offer a welcome boost to the local economy.
“The Fourth of July normally is one of the busiest weekends in the Golden Isles, and this year will be no exception,” he said.
“We anticipate that we will be at full capacity and businesses throughout the area will be able to make up for lost revenue suffered through much of the last year.”
That’s obviously great news, McQuade says. And he’s thrilled that Independence Day can mark a return to the normalcy everyone has craved for so long.
“This occasion marks the first major event for the Golden Isles as a whole, and I cannot think of a better way to celebrate our return to normalcy than the time honored tradition Independence Day in the Golden Isles. Family gatherings, cookouts, outdoor activities and fireworks will be just a few of the highlights that we will be able to enjoy together once again,” he said.
“We are also celebrating the return of our visitor economy and all the livelihoods it supports. We hope that everyone enjoys a safe and fun holiday weekend.”
To help you make plans, we’ve gathered the details for the three primary public celebrations: Brunswick, St. Simons and Jekyll islands. Check it out:
Brunswick
In the city, the fun actually starts on Saturday. That’s when patriotic people and pets — clad in their best red, white and blue — will take to the streets to show their love of country.
“The parade is at 10 a.m. People can watch along Newcastle or Gloucester from Newcastle to Mary Ross,” Mathew Hill, executive director of the Downtown Development Authority, said.
Following the people parade, there will be a puppy parade at 11 a.m. at Mary Ross, then an axe throwing tournament at 11:30 a.m. with Beau and the Burners cranking out the tunes. For details or to register for the parades, visit discoverbrunswick.com/events.
On Sunday, America’s 245th birthday, there will be an Old Fashioned celebration at the Brunswick waterfront. There will be plenty of space at Mary Ross Waterfront Park, just off Bay Street downtown, for revelers to spread out and enjoy an evening of wholesome goodness.
At 9 a.m. Sunday, the day’s events kick off with registration for the new cornhole tournament, which will be held at noon. Then, starting at 6 p.m., there will be games for children (think sack races and horseshoes) and free slices of watermelon, a timeless summer staple. Musician Michaele Hannemann will perform.
At dusk, fireworks will light up the sky over the East River. It is free and open to all. Attendees can bring chairs, blankets, picnic suppers and beverages.
Hill says the return — and the expansion — of the Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration is certainly a welcome one.
“We’re excited about the larger event this year,” he said.
Jekyll Island
Over on Georgia’s Jewel, the beaches will be bustling throughout the weekend. The state-owned island will welcome an influx of guests flocking to the seashore for the special occasion. Their fireworks display will launch at dusk — about 9 p.m. — over the Atlantic Ocean. The best viewing locations are Great Dunes Park, Corsair Beach and the various oceanview parking areas.
Alexa Hawkins, director of marketing and communications for the Jekyll Island Authority, says they are thrilled to host the celebration once again.
“We are looking forward to our annual Independence Day fireworks for July 4. Visitors and community members have been very excited about the return of events and opportunities to travel again,” she said.
“On Jekyll Island, we have also returned to the type of busier summer season we experienced prior to the pandemic.”
Hawkins notes that, since it will be so busy, capacity management is always a priority.
“For special events like the Independence Day fireworks, the daily parking pass will be increased by an additional $4 for the day,” she said.
The fee will be $12 for guests but annual passholders will be exempt from the additional cost. Visitors can find other details at jekyllisland.com/events.
St. Simons Island
St. Simons Island gets its celebration started early. At 7 a.m. Sunday, the Golden Isles Track Club will host its annual Sunshine Festival 5K and 1 Mile Fun run at Mallery Park, 601 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. Registration is still open and may be completed at goldenislestrack.club prior to race day. Packets will be distributed July 3 at St. Simon’s Presbyterian Church, 205 Kings Way, St. Simons Island.
The 5K will kick off first, followed by the fun run. Both will weave through the neighborhoods around the Pier Village. Awards will be given for the best times in various age groups.
At 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the beloved golf cart parade will begin at Mallery Park and flow through the Pier Village. Participants will be decked out in their best red, white and blue. That evening at dusk, the day’s activities will close with fireworks over the ocean.