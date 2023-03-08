The best way to learn about another culture is to eat its food, says Carla Bluhm, one of the organizers of Sunday’s Jewish Food and Culture Festival in downtown Brunswick.

“This has been shown throughout history when immigrants have shared their cuisine with their towns and cities,” Bluhm said. “This is a great opportunity for us to share through the language of food more about Jewish life and culture.”

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Huge piles and stacks of granite stone, concrete block and other materials continue to grow east of Pinova Inc. as work continues on a new outfall canal that drains the property formerly owned by Hercules.

Historic landmark gets spruced up

A Sea Island Co. landscape crew began to work Monday planting silver palmettos, green palmettos, spartina and azaleas at the historic visitor center on the west end of the F.J. Torras Causeway.