Though Mason Stewart grew up in Glynn County, he didn’t become truly familiar with the Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation Historic Site until he was an adult.
But once he started researching the property, he was utterly enthralled. And one aspect in particular caught his interest — Hofwyl-Broadfield’s Jewish connection.
To Stewart, a member of Temple Beth Tefilloh in Brunswick and a member of the Friends of Historic Hofwyl, it was certainly something that was unexpected.
“It’s kind of unusual. I’m the past-president of the Friends of Hofwyl and I do a lot of research,” he said.
“Once you start looking around, you’d see a Kiddush ... which is something you wouldn’t really notice unless you know.”
The cup, used in Jewish worship services, is easily recognizable to those familiar with the faith. And in the 1880s, that included the members of the Dent family who called Hofwyl home.
Miriam Cohen who was from a very prominent Jewish family from Savannah and Philadelphia, married the plantation owner James Dent. Their interfaith union was remarkable for the time when even marriage between different denominations of Christianity proved taboo.
“These were the fourth owners of the plantation and the joining of these two families was really a big deal,” he said. “It’s a really interesting story.”
It’s one Stewart is looking forward to sharing this weekend. He will be offering a talk titled Hofwyl Plantation: The Jewish Connection at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the historic site.
“I just enjoy doing it. I hope to bring attention to this story ... it’s incredible and really interesting. It’s a part of local history and it’s a part of Southern history,” he said.
The talk is free but attendees do have to pay site admission. That’s $8 adults, $7 seniors and $5 for youth, 5 years old and under free.
This program is one of many that have been a part of the site’s busy spring. Manager Bill Giles says that the mild weather and bursting blooms tend to draw the most visitors.
“It’s our busiest time of the year. The weather has been generally really nice. It’s one of the most beautiful times — with the trees and the foliage — everything is greened up now,” Giles said.
He’s hoping the trend will continue this weekend and the talk will help shed light on this lesser-known piece of local history.
“I have a lot of local people who tell me that they’ve never been out here. I have someone say that at least once a week. They may have lived here 20 years but have never come out,” Giles said with a chuckle. “But even the people who have been here, I think very few of them know about the Jewish connection. That’s not something you’d expect from a Southern plantation.”