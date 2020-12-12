Are you good at giving presents? Some people have a knack for gift giving. They seem to be creative and always able to discover something so perfect to give to their loved ones. I am a little hit or miss. Every once in a while I have great idea, and then at other times I can only think of underwear and socks.
There will be many gifts exchanged over these holidays. Gift giving has long been a part of our Christmas tradition. The wisemen brought the first Christmas gifts to the baby Jesus with their offerings of gold, frankincense and myrrh. I once heard that if it had been three “wise women,” they would have stopped and asked for directions, arrived on time, helped deliver the baby, clean the stable, made a casserole, and brought practical gifts (some onesies, diaper wipes, and baby blankets).
In reality though, the gifts of the wisemen share a prophetic picture of Jesus. These gifts tell us about this baby. Gold was a gift presented to kings. By giving gold to the family, they were declaring that this child is the King.
Frankincense was a sweet-smelling incense that was burned in temple as a fragrant worship offering to God. They would burn incense before the altar representing the praises and prayers that would rise up unto the Lord. They laid frankincense before the child, and then bowed in worship because they believed this child was divine. He was God — in the flesh.
And last they brought myrrh. It was a burial spice used in embalming dead bodies as it’s sweet smell helped hold back the smell of rot and decay. I bet you have never seen myrrh brought to a baby shower. Myrrh was not only a burial spice but also was believed to have some medicinal purposes. As they lay the myrrh at his feet in worship, their gift proclaimed that this baby did not come to live but ultimately came to die and give his life for many. Jesus would be the Healer, the Great Physician and the Wonderful Savior.
I love how the gifts of the wisemen point to the beauty of Jesus. From infancy, the gifts speak declare that Jesus is King, He is God, and He will save. These gifts point to the fact that Jesus is actually the gift. The very first Christmas gift was Jesus. God gave the first gift when his son came to the earth to pursue a sinful and separated humanity, reveal the nature of God through Jesus, and to die on the cross for the sins of the world.
Jesus is the Gift. Scripture tells us: “For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten Son…” (John 3:16), and “For by grace you have been saved through faith (in Jesus); and that is not of yourselves, it is the gift of God…” (Ephesians 2:8). The Christian faith all starts with a gift from God to us in the person of Jesus Christ. He was and still is the Perfect Gift. God knew exactly what we needed as is revealed in this quote, “If our greatest need had been information, God would have sent us an educator. If our greatest need had been technology, God would have sent us a scientist. If our greatest need had been money, God would have sent us an economist. If our greatest need had been pleasure, God would have sent us an entertainer. But our greatest need was forgiveness, so God sent us a Savior” (“Unfinished Business”, Charles Sell).
Have you received the wonderful gift of Jesus Christ into your life? God has given Him for the world, but we must each turn to Him in faith as individuals and put our trust and faith in Him. I hope you will choose to unwrap the amazing gift of Jesus and thereby receive his love, grace, forgiveness, peace, and more. May you make room for Jesus in your Heart. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church.