Are you planning on spending eternity in heaven with God one day? Do you think you will go to heaven when you die? Some people hope and think they are going to heaven, but are they not fully certain. Some people don’t think you can be sure. Scripture makes it clear that God wants to give an assurance to people regarding their eternal security. God wants you know that He desires to be your Heavenly Father and provide for you a heavenly home.
The apostle John said, “I write these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God that you may know that you have eternal life” (I John 5:13). This verse was written many centuries ago because John wanted his fellow Christians to “know” they had received eternal life. The Bible teaches that we can do more than just think or hope that we will spend eternity in heaven with God. The verse says that we can “know” that we have eternal life. God wants his children to have a confidence and assurance of their ultimate destiny. The Lord does not want us living in a place of limbo and uncertainty regarding such an important issues as our final destiny.
God’s Word says, “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God — not by works, so that no man can boast” (Eph. 2:8-9). God is very clear that our salvation (eternal life) is not based upon our good performance or what we can do. And yet many of us are trying to do just that — earn God’s favor. People wrongly believe they will go to heaven just because they are a “good person.” But we just read that we have been saved by grace, and “this not from yourselves.” It is not about what I can do.
Many people flock to church thinking that their church attendance will earn them some points with God. As a pastor, I highly recommend regular attendance at church, but I know the Bible does not teach that you will go to heaven just because you go to church. As I once heard, “Going to church doesn’t make you a Christian anymore than going to McDonalds makes you a hamburger.”
What can we do to get to heaven then? The answer is “nothing.” There is nothing you or I can ever do to make us right with God, but God has already done it. The verse we looked at from Ephesians says that salvation is a gift from God. The only thing you can do with a gift is to receive it. You don’t pay for it or work for it. We receive God’s gift of salvation by grace as we place our full trust in the person of Jesus Christ who died on the cross for our sins and rose again that we may have eternal life.
There is a key difference between religion and Christianity. Religion is spelled D-O, because it is what we do to try and earn God’s favor to get to heaven. The only problem is that it’s like being a salesman with a quota, but you don’t know how high the sales quota is. You just have to try and do your best and hope that one day you have done enough to reach the quota and get to heaven — but you are never quite sure. Then you discover that the Bible says the quota is so high that no one could ever reach God’s standard of perfection.
Christianity is spelled D-O-N-E, because what you and I could never do, Jesus Christ has done for us. He came to earth, lived a sinless life, and died on the cross for the forgiveness of our sins. He then rose from the dead conquering sin, death, hell and the grave on our behalf. A true Christian is one who admits his need for forgiveness and invites Jesus Christ to come into his life to be his forgiver, leader and Lord. It’s not what we can D-O but it is what Jesus has D-O-N-E. As we open our hearts and receive Him and His gift of eternal life, we can be sure of our place in eternity with God. When Jesus comes into our lives, we can “know” that we have eternal life. Thank God that my eternity rests secure, not in what I can do, but in what Jesus Christ has done! And that’s the Word.