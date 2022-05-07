Have you ever come face-to-face with Jesus? There is nothing more life changing than having an encounter with Jesus Christ. I love reading about different encounters people had with Jesus in the New Testament. His life always left a deep mark upon the lives of those who crossed his path.
In Mark 5, we read the story of a woman who needed healing. She had been continually dealing with an “issue of blood” for more than 12 years. In layman’s terms, her menstrual flow had not ceased during this time, and she was dealing with the effects in her culture and time. She most likely felt unsanitary, embarrassed, judged and drained of life and energy. Also, she would have been considered unclean under Jewish law thereby cutting her off from the temple as well other people’s homes. Her condition would have brought about great public shame and left her cut off from God and man. She lived a very lonely and isolated lifestyle.
One day, she heard a man named Jesus had come to town. Faith rose in her heart, and she decided to risk embarrassment and further shame in order to go out and meet him. She ventured out among the crowds in an effort to get close to Jesus. She most likely had to push through, skirt around, and duck under the throngs of people following Jesus. If anyone noticed and recognized her, they would call her out for being in a public space where she could affect those around her. She was desperate. It was worth it. Maybe just maybe Jesus was the answer she was looking for.
Coming up from behind him, she reached for Him. She stretched our her arm and grasped for the corner of the tassels on his prayer shawl. She grabbed and then pulled on it slightly. Her faith, however, was tugging with all of her heart. Something in her heart believed He could heal her.
Then power released from Jesus into this woman’s body. In an instant, she was healed. Twelve years of suffering came to an end while holding on to the end of Jesus’ robe. She let go knowing she would never be the same. Then Jesus said, “Who touched me?”
Oh no… Now she would be found out. Although healed, I am sure the old feelings of guilt and shame rose right to the surface. She would be exposed and humiliated once again. Jesus turned, and she fell at his feet admitting what she had done. Then Jesus spoke to her, “Daughter, your faith has made you well.” Now the healing was really hitting home — not just in her body but in her heart.
He called her “Daughter” — a term of affection, acceptance and love spoken in kindness. She couldn’t remember the last time someone had spoken so kindly to her, especially someone who seemed so important. Jesus was not content to let her sneak off in the shadows, but He wanted to come face to face with her. He wanted the woman to come face to face with Him. He wanted her to know that He saw her, really saw her. He wanted her to see the love in his eyes and hear the acceptance in his voice as he called her daughter. Just as quickly as her bleeding had stopped, I wonder if the shame and disgrace began to flee from the corner of her heart. She mattered. Jesus wanted her to know — needed her to know that He saw her and that she mattered.
I believe Jesus is still able to heal human bodies today. While I have not seen it happen every time I pray, I have seen God touch sick people and make them well. It is beautiful, but I am not sure anything is more beautiful than we the Lord touches a sick and broken heart and heals it with the power of His love and the sound of His voice. Take heart friend. The Savior sees you, and wants you to come face-to-face with Him where everything can change. And that’s the Word.