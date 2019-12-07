There was a young 6-year-old boy named Tommy who was having a hard time sleeping in his bedroom all alone. As many children do, he went through a phase where he would get scared at night. One night, Tommy cried out to his parents in the middle of a storm. He yelled to his parents down the hall, “Dad, come get me. I’m scared.”
Tommy’s dad woke up and tried to reassure Tommy that he would be fine. “Don’t’ worry,” he called back to Tommy, “Jesus is with you.”
Tommy was not satisfied with his dad’s answer and cried out again, “Dad, come and get me. I’m scared.”
“You’ll be fine Tommy,” his dad responded. “I told you that Jesus is with you.”
Still not satisfied, Tommy yelled back to his father, “I know Jesus is with me, but I need someone with some skin on.”
Tommy’s story is perhaps the greatest description of what it meant for the Son of God to come to earth. Jesus Christ was God with “some skin on.” In Christendom, we have termed this the incarnation — God took the form of a man.
What greater way for God to reveal himself to the world and demonstrate his great love for us than for him to become like us and to give his life for us? Jesus Christ is God’s perfect self-revelation to the world. He was fully God, and fully man. He was just like us, but He was so much more than us.
During 2019, we celebrated the 50th anniversary of man walking on the moon. In 1969, Neil Armstrong stepped off of the Apollo 11 lunar module and onto the surface of the moon. Right before he stepped off the bottom rung on the ladder and planted his footprint on the moon’s surface, the world heard him speak these words: “One small step for man; one giant leap for mankind.”
As great and as significant as Armstrong’s step was in the history of our country, it pales in comparison to the step God took when he stepped out of heaven and into this world. It’s not so much that man has walked on the moon, but that God has walked upon the earth.
Jesus stepped into our shoes so he could fully relate to our human plight. He became a human and stepped into our mess for the sole purpose of pulling us out. The book of John describes the incarnation like this: “This Word (Jesus) became flesh and dwelt among us. (v. 12)”
This verse literally means that he “pitched his tent” in our midst. Through Jesus, God set up camp in the midst of humanity. The fact that God became a man is totally absurd or it is the greatest event of all human history.
There is no other religion that contains such a claim. I rejoice in the person of Jesus Christ. Not only has he given his life for me, but also I know that He is a God who knows the frustration of human life. He was not afraid to roll up his sleeves, “pitch his tent,” and step into the pain and suffering of humanity.
The book of Hebrews lets me know that Jesus can sympathize with my weaknesses because he too once lived as a human. The Bible reveals that Jesus knew what it was like to be hungry and tired. Jesus knew betrayal and rejection. He even experienced great physical pain and suffering. He also knew great joy, contentment, and peace. I believe there is not a single human emotion that Jesus didn’t feel and experience for himself.
Wow! This God, this man Christ Jesus, knows what it is like to walk in my shoes. When I pray, he is not some far off, distant and removed God. He has come near. He is Emmanuel – God with us. It is not so much that man has walked upon the moon, but that God has walked upon the earth. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.com or 912-634-2960.