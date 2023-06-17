Who are you? This is a significant question that we all need to answer. I mentioned last week that we have been victims of an identity theft. Humanity was ripped off a long time ago in a garden far, far away. Adam and Eve were responsible for their sin, but they had no idea of the loss they would incur. Due to their sin, they suffered spiritual, physical, relational and emotional loss. Spiritually they were separated from God. Physically, they inherited pain and eventually death. Relationally, they started to conflict with one another. Emotionally, they began to walk in fear, guilt and shame.
All of sudden, humanity was filled with confusion and anxiety. They lost their soul in the garden that day and Satan laughed. He had stolen their identity. And scripture teaches that all of us have inherited these same losses: “Therefore just as sin entered the world through one man and death through sin, and in this way, death came to all men, because all sinned...” (Romans 5:12).
Make no doubt about it, the Bible makes it clear that you were born into sin. Each of us is born with a sinful nature. This means we have a bent to go our own way, to do our own thing. Something in us wants to be the boss instead of truly seeking and following God.
Are we sinners because we sin? Or do we sin because we are sinners? The correct view is that we sin because we are sinners. It is who we are when we enter this world. We can’t help it. It is our nature. The apostle Paul said, “As for you, you were dead in your sin…” (Eph. 2:1-3).
Being born in sin is a hopeless situation. It is not that we are just a little off and need to improve. We are not just bad people who need to get better. We are spiritually dead, stuck in sin and we need to get out. We need something radical to happen. Someone dead in their sin needs someone who can make them alive again. That is why Jesus said, you must be born again. Just as you had a physical birth, you need a spiritual birth. You need someone one who can take you out of the death of your sin and give you spiritual life.
Only Christ can do this: “In his great mercy (God) has given us a new birth into a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ…” (1 Peter 1:4). We were dead and lost, but because of Christ we can be alive again. Jesus came to earth, lived a sinless life on our behalf, died on the cross and rose again from the dead. God can give us a new birth through the resurrection of His Son Jesus Christ.
When Christ comes into our life, we are born again. And with our new birth, we receive a new identity. Our identity is determined by our birth.
I was born the son of Buzz Yarborough. It was the identity given to me because of my birth, not because of anything I have done. I can turn my back on my dad, refuse to speak to him, or legally change my name but I will still be the son of Buzz Yarborough. I cannot change my true identity that was given to me at birth.
When we invite Christ into our lives, we are born again. We become Christians, God’s children. We have a new identity that was given to us at our new birth. You don’t try hard to be a Christian. Your identity was settled by your birth. You are either born again or you are not. You have either experienced a spiritual birth or you have not.
This doesn’t mean that our conduct is not important, but we spend a lot of time as Christians talking about how we should behave. We spend very little time talking about who we are — our identity in Christ. If you are a Christian, everything about you has changed. You are no longer in sin. You are now in Christ. You are a new person with a new identity, a new nature, and a new life. Do you need help getting your life back? Jesus is the identity theft solution.