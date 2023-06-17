Who are you? This is a significant question that we all need to answer. I mentioned last week that we have been victims of an identity theft. Humanity was ripped off a long time ago in a garden far, far away. Adam and Eve were responsible for their sin, but they had no idea of the loss they would incur. Due to their sin, they suffered spiritual, physical, relational and emotional loss. Spiritually they were separated from God. Physically, they inherited pain and eventually death. Relationally, they started to conflict with one another. Emotionally, they began to walk in fear, guilt and shame.

All of sudden, humanity was filled with confusion and anxiety. They lost their soul in the garden that day and Satan laughed. He had stolen their identity. And scripture teaches that all of us have inherited these same losses: “Therefore just as sin entered the world through one man and death through sin, and in this way, death came to all men, because all sinned...” (Romans 5:12).

