Can you imagine Jesus being on the outside of the church knocking on the door asking to come in? This may seem to be an outrageous picture, but it is perhaps far more true than we can imagine. We can become so steeped in our religious traditions and rituals that they become devoid of true meaning and significance. We can begin to go through the motions of our faith to the point that it becomes nothing but vanity. This may sound harsh, but listen to what Jesus said to one New Testament church: “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me” (Revelation 3:20).
Jesus spoke this word to the church. He was on the outside knocking and asking to come in. This particular church had become “lukewarm” according to Jesus. They were playing church, but had no real encounter with God. They pretended to be religious but had no real relationship with Christ. They were missing the whole point of worship. It wasn’t about them. It wasn’t about checking in for an hour on Sunday and then taking the rest of the week for themselves. They were the church of Jesus Christ, but they were missing the most important thing — Jesus!
It has been said that if the Holy Spirit were to be lifted from the church today, 90% of what is happening would go right on as usual. This basically means that if everybody came to church every week and God never really showed up, most people wouldn’t miss Him. Perhaps we have a God glaze — and once you get past the glaze there is no real depth and power to our faith.
Times don’t really change that much. The people of Israel in the Old Testament made the same mistake. They were God’s people, but they often put God to the side. Before David became the king of Israel, the people of Israel had been in a spiritual wilderness due to poor leadership. As David began his reign, he wanted to reestablish the spiritual identity and priority of his nation. We know this from the following verses: “David again brought together out of Israel chosen men, thirty thousand in all. He and his men set out from Baalah of Judah to bring up from there the ark of God, which is called by the name, the name of the Lord Almighty, who is enthroned between the cherubim that are on the ark” (2 Samuel 6:1,2).
The ark of God mentioned here is not Noah’s boat, but the ark of the covenant. It was a wooden box overlaid in gold that held the Ten Commandments and Aaron’s rod. The ark represented the very presence and power of God. On the lid of the ark were two angels facing each other with their wings outstretched. The lid was known as the mercy seat. It was the place where God’s glory would rest. This little piece of furniture was known as God’s throne on earth. For many years, the ark had been kept in a tent of meeting called the tabernacle where the people of Israel would gather for worship. And yet under the reign of King Saul, the ark had been placed off to the side. There was no focus upon the ark. In essence, Saul and Israel had put God on the back burner. They lost their spiritual focus and hunger. They lost their focus. They were going through motions as the people of God, but they were not engaged in true worship.
Sounds like Jesus was on the outside of the door knocking to get in. What about your heart? Is Jesus on the outside knocking to get in? Are you going through the religious motions, but you have put God’s presence to the periphery of your life? May God give you a heart like David to restore God’s place and priority in your life. Jesus is knocking. Will you open the door? And that’s the Word.