Can you imagine Jesus being on the outside of the church knocking on the door asking to come in? This may seem to be an outrageous picture, but it is perhaps far more true than we can imagine. We can become so steeped in our religious traditions and rituals that they become devoid of true meaning and significance. We can begin to go through the motions of our faith to the point that it becomes nothing but vanity. This may sound harsh, but listen to what Jesus said to one New Testament church: “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me” (Revelation 3:20).

Jesus spoke this word to the church. He was on the outside knocking and asking to come in. This particular church had become “lukewarm” according to Jesus. They were playing church, but had no real encounter with God. They pretended to be religious but had no real relationship with Christ. They were missing the whole point of worship. It wasn’t about them. It wasn’t about checking in for an hour on Sunday and then taking the rest of the week for themselves. They were the church of Jesus Christ, but they were missing the most important thing — Jesus!

