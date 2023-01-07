“Come follow me,” Jesus said, “and I will make you fishers of men,” (Matthew 4:19). This was a call that Jesus gave to some young fishermen along the shores of the Sea of Galilee many years ago. Having just returned from Israel, I stood at the shores of this very body of water and imagined Jesus calling them (and calling me). I took a boat ride over this very body water last week imagining Jesus calming these very waters, and even calling Peter to get out of the boat to walk on the waves.

The call of Jesus on our lives is very real, and greater than you have ever imagined. Jesus was considered to be a rabbi as he traveled and taught through the different towns in Israel. In that day and time, the Jewish children were educated at the synagogue.

