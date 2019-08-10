We lost it all. Jesus did it all. We get it all. These three phrases sum up the essence of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. What is the Gospel? It is the good news of God’s amazing love and grace that can rescue and forgive us from all sin, change our hearts and give us His very own Spirit. To truly embrace the power of the Gospel, we must realize three things though: 1. We lost it all. 2. Jesus did it all. 3. We get it all.
What does the phrase “We lost it all” mean? It speaks of the fall of humanity from God’s fellowship due to our sin. Through sin and rebellion, we have turned our backs on God and have become separated from him. Scripture says, “We all, like sheep have gone astray, each having turned to his own way” (Isaiah 53). Scripture describes this condition as being lost and cut off from God.
In Luke 15, Jesus tells three parables in a row about things that are lost — a lost sheep, a lost coin and a lost son. Each of these things were eventually found which brought great joy to the owner and the father.
The fact remains, however, that they were still lost. And before we meet Christ, we are lost. Sin is a real problem for our lives, and we need a real solution.
We lost it all, but Jesus did it all. That is our solution. Through our sin, we are completely separated from God. Through his death and resurrection though, Jesus completely paid the price as a full sacrifice for our sin. He did it all. He paid it all. There is nothing we can do to earn our forgiveness. There is no work that we can do to add to Jesus’ work on the cross. There is no way we can get to heaven through any human effort of our own. There is no way that we can contribute to our salvation, but Jesus paid it all. Some of his last words on the cross were “It is finished.” Jesus did everything necessary to pay for man’s sin and reconcile them back to God. He gave it all. He paid it all. He did it all … so we could get it all.
Due to our sin, we do not deserve anything from God except judgment. Everything good that God gives to us is a gift. Forgiveness, grace, peace, salvation, becoming a child of God, and the gift of the Spirit are all gifts that God gives. We have been given every spiritual blessing through Jesus Christ (Ephesians 1). Much of our Christian journey is about discovering what God has given us through Jesus Christ. If we never admit that we lost it all because of our sin, then we will never realize how much Jesus has done for us.
Many people know they are not perfect, but don’t understand how damaging sin is to their lives. They can tend to think that “we lost a lot” because of sin. If we lost a lot, then that means Jesus only did a lot. Well, maybe Jesus can give us a lot. If this is what you think, then you will never really understand the depth of your need for Christ. People who think they lost a lot, but not everything tend to look to Jesus as a self-help guru. Instead of a Savior, Jesus becomes part of a self-help program on your way to a better life. If Jesus only did a lot for us, then it also implies that we must have to do something as well. So you are left to figure out what you have to do to earn your way to heaven. Guess what?
The Bible says there is nothing you can do. You lost it all. The only thing you can do is believe. Believe what? You must believe that Jesus Christ did it all by dying on the cross for your sin. When you truly put your faith and trust in Him and invite Him into your life, you get it all. It is all a gift of grace. And that’s the Word.
