Jekyll Singers to perform Tuesday

When the Jekyll Island Singers perform their annual holiday concert Tuesday, Pat Overholt and Kathleen Lundahl will sing soprano just as they have since the inception of the chorus in 1988.
Overhalt has been with the group since the first note was sung and she can go through the history as if it’s an old Christmas carol.
The Jekyll Island Singers were organized by four island musicians — Annie Barr, Luella Baine, Jodie Smith, director of the Jekyll Island Big Band, and Bob Bridgewood director of music at the Catholic church on Jekyll.
“It started with two or three singers from each congregation,’’ Overhalt said. With just four churches on the island, that meant they started small but grew into 40 to 45 members for performances such as the annual Christmas and spring concerts. They also sang at events at Crane Cottage and Faith Chapel and broke up into smaller groups of four or five to sing in homes.
The only requirements to join the chorus are membership in the Jekyll Island Art Associating and making the 3 p.m. Monday practices, Overholt said.
Asked why she joined, Overholt said that, for her, singing was part of growing up in a musical home in York, Pa.
“My father had such a wonderful voice,” and the family sang around the piano as her aunt played, Overholt said.
She took voice and sang with the school glee club.
“I just love to sing. I don’t know when I’ll feel like stopping, but won’t be this year,’’ she said.
The St. William Catholic Church bell choir from neighboring St. Simons Island will also perform during the concert at 7 p.m. at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, said Kate Hamer, the music director at St. William who has been singing with the group 20 years and now is one of the directors.
Hamer said the singers will have a gifted accompanist in Lois Richter, the organist at St. William.
The group isn’t just from Jekyll.
“We have a handful from St. Simons and a couple from Brunswick who come over and sing with us,’’ said member Bonnie Householder.
While the number in the chorus has remained about the same, the audience has grown.
“Two years ago, we had the room set for 300. Last year, we set it for 350 and we went to 400 this year,’’ Householder said.
Among this year’s offerings are the spirituals “Oh, What a Wonderful Child,” and “Mary Had a Baby,’’ Hamer says. There will also be a “fun rendition” of “Jingle Bells” and a musical telling of “The Night Before Christmas,’’ she said. “There is always audience participation during our concerts so it’s a fun evening for all.”
The concert is always free, but a freewill offering will be taken to offset the expenses of the Art Association which sponsors its events.
It is one of three concerts the Jekyll Island Singers will perform during the Christmas season. They will sing Dec. 13 at Homelife Senior Center north of Brunswick for the center’s residents, their family members and staff.
On Dec. 20, the singers will repeat the songs from the concert at the Marry Artists Holiday Market at Goodyear Cottage on Jekyll as part of the island’s “Holly, Jolly Christmas.”
The Jekyll Island Singers will grow somewhat for its spring concert when about 10 winter guests join to bring the chorus’ number to about 50.