Four Jekyll Island churches will give residents and family members an opportunity Sunday to honor those they lost during the long hiatus on gatherings because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The community service of remembrance will be held outdoors at 3 p.m. Sunday at Great Dunes Park just north of the Jekyll Island Convention Center.
One of the host pastors, the Rev. Marcia Cochran of Jekyll Island Methodist Church, said it is a first time event coinciding with All Saints Day and will provide a long-delayed opportunity for Jekyll Island to say farewell to their friends and neighbors who have died during the pandemic.
The Rev. Buzz Yarborough of St. Richards Episcopal Church said a bell will sound as each of 19 names is called.
“We’ll thank God for their belief and service and for what they’ve meant to this community,’’ Yarborough said.
The Rev. Bert Cramer of Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church and Father Timothy McKeown of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church will also participate in the non-denominational service. The Catholic and Episcopal churches hold services at the Methodist church while the Presbyterians have their own building.
During the pandemic, funerals have been among the large gatherings that health officials have warned could spread the coronavirus. Indeed, one severe outbreak in Albany just was traced back to a funeral. As a result, many funerals have been limited to families.
The loss of 19 residents with no chance for a memorial service has been painful for those who loved and cared for them, Cochran said.
“When you have that many deaths, and you don’t have time to grieve together, it really hurts,’’ she said. “We hope this helps.”
Not all of those to be honored were members of the four congregations. Some are seasonal residents and don’t participate with local churches, Cochran said.
“Not all have churches on Jekyll, but we’ll include them because they were our friends and neighbors,’’ she said.
Although Jekyll Island is a resort community, its full-time and seasonal residents comprise a small, unique community and the service will be a way to do something for those who have been disconnected. It will also be the first gathering prior to the congregations’ reopening the following weekend, Cochran said.
Although other churches in the area have reopened with some precautions, the vulnerability of the Jekyll congregations made them more cautious.
“I only have three people in our congregation under 60,’’ Cochran said.
Cochran has personal knowledge of how devastating the virus has been.
“I’ve had several good friends to die across the state,’’ she said.
Yarborough said the service coincides with All Saints Day, a day in which many Christian denominations around the world honor believers on Nov. 1.
“It’s a historical service,’’ he said of All Saints Day. “It’s to recognize those who have gone before us, that great cloud of witnesses.’’
The service is being held outdoors to lessen the chance of spreading the coronavirus but other precautions are urged. Anyone who wishes to attend should bring their own lawn chairs and practice social distancing and wear masks.