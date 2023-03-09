Nearly 50 years ago, a group of creators gathered on Jekyll Island to celebrate all things artsy. And now, 48 years later, a group of artisans are busily preparing to continue that tradition.

The Jekyll Island Arts Association (JIAA) will host its annual Spring Arts Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. All of the activities will take place in and around Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. There will be a variety of mediums represented, says Jackie Becker, JIAA board member and Goodyear gift shop shop manager.

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Sandy Colhard’s normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover’s Oak.

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Huge piles and stacks of granite stone, concrete block and other materials continue to grow east of Pinova Inc. as work continues on a new outfall canal that drains the property formerly owned by Hercules.

Lifeguard positions need filling

Finding certified lifeguards these days is not easy. People like Paris Wyland-Kuntz, Tyler Diesch and Nicole Fairfield know that intimately.

Historic landmark gets spruced up

A Sea Island Co. landscape crew began to work Monday planting silver palmettos, green palmettos, spartina and azaleas at the historic visitor center on the west end of the F.J. Torras Causeway.