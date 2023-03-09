Nearly 50 years ago, a group of creators gathered on Jekyll Island to celebrate all things artsy. And now, 48 years later, a group of artisans are busily preparing to continue that tradition.
The Jekyll Island Arts Association (JIAA) will host its annual Spring Arts Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. All of the activities will take place in and around Goodyear Cottage in the Jekyll Island Historic District. There will be a variety of mediums represented, says Jackie Becker, JIAA board member and Goodyear gift shop shop manager.
“We will have something for everyone. The pottery guild will be doing raku demonstrations, which is a special way of firing a glaze. It’s from Japan. We will have the weaving guild in their room showing people what they do,” she said. “Then we will have 275 pieces of art for our juried show in the gallery at Goodyear. Everyone will be able to come in and see the ribbons from the judges. There will also be a People’s Choice Award so people can vote on that.”
The space will be filled to the brim with members’ work — from woven baskets to photography, painting to fiber arts — and the majority will be available for purchase. It will also be available for viewing through the month.
There will also be activities for children as well as an interactive component for adults.
“The children will be able to glaze a piece of pottery and then have it fired before taking it home,” says board member and potter Mark See. “Then, for adults, the pottery guild is doing a mug sale, where you select a mug and you can have it filled with tea or coffee to enjoy while walking around the festival.”
The funds for the mug sale will benefit the pottery guild’s effort to find another space for their operations.
“We’ve been in the basement of Goodyear but of course with hurricanes you get a lot of flooding down there. So we’re just looking to come above ground,” See says with a laugh. “We’re still part of the arts association, we’re still part of the team. We’re just looking to relocate, so the funds will benefit that.”
As another treat, Jekyll Island Singers will be serving up hot dogs, hamburgers and grilled cheese sandwiches. Local authors will also be sharing their books. Becker says that the three-day event brings all of the association’s artists together for a common cause.
“It’s an all hands on deck kind of thing,” she said with a laugh. “When I first started here eight years ago, they told me that they had 100 volunteers working on it. But it didn’t take me long to realize why ... there are so many moving parts. There’s a lot of work that goes into those three days. But it’s a real community effort.”
“There’s a lot of camaraderie between the artists. Everyone works really hard on it ... on their art and to bring it all together,” he said. “But it’s a wonderful way to come out and explore our beautiful island.”