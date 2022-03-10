Planning springtime events can be a bit of a gamble. While the skies are often clear and the temperatures mild, there’s always a chance for the occasional downpour.
And while the forecast is calling for weekend showers, members of the Jekyll Island Arts Association refuse to let a little rain spoil their parade.
According to Caryl Rice their annual arts festival will proceed — rain or shine.
“We’ve been planning it since the fall and the only time the festival hasn’t gone ahead was in 2020 when COVID closed it down an hour before we were supposed to open,” she said.
“But rain or cold never bother us. We’re just going to set up like it’s going to be beautiful but we also have plans to move things inside if we need to do that.”
The event will kickoff at noon Friday and continue until 5 p.m. at Goodyear Cottage in Jekyll Island’s Historic District. The activities will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday, continuing to 5 p.m. The final day will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 4 p.m. Sunday.
Each day will be a celebration of all things artistic — from painting to pottery, woodworking to basket weaving. There will be an interactive children’s area, book signings and a bake sale.
There will also be an assortment of musical artists, Rice adds.
“We are very excited to feature a number of musicians from our local campground who get together to have a jam session every Thursday. We’re really excited about that,” she said.
“The Golden Isles Strummers will be playing on Sunday, but we will also have the Jekyll Singers and the handbell choir playing. We may be playing in the rain but we’ll be playing.”
Whatever comes, these creatives are committed to making the best of it. Rice notes that in case of rain demonstrations will continue under tents or will be moved inside Goodyear. The same goes for book signings.
The indoor space will be decked out with a fresh exhibition that boasts a variety of mediums. Goodyear’s art shop is also packed full of original merchandise.
Beverly Hopkins, potters’ guild president, says artists are thrilled to share their passions with the public.
The guild she helps govern has been promoting local potters since 1976 and she’s looking forward to showcasing how they craft their pieces. This weekend is their time to shine.
“It’s great for people to come out and get an idea of what we do. It will be a celebration of the arts association and will showcase all of the classes that we hold,” she said.
“It’s really important to support the local arts and that’s what this is all about. Most of these people aren’t doing this professionally, just as a hobby. But we have some incredibly talented people.”
Like Hopkins, Tricia Bowman is one of those. The president of the weavers’ guild picked up her love of the craft from her mother, Betty Smith. And at 93, Smith still helps guide the guild she co-founded.
“Before the pandemic, we would weave at Goodyear every Wednesday afternoon and mom would be there. You could come and bring a pattern, she’d sit down with you to help you try to figure it out,” Bowman said. “And if you got stuck, she could help you get unstuck.”
During the arts festival the weavers will offer various demonstrations, either outdoors or in their room, upstairs in Goodyear.
Bowman says that interacting with the crowd, especially the children, is always a highlight.
“We let the kids try ... it’s funny because the 11, 12, 13-year-old boys are usually the best,” she said with a laugh. “The girls are good too but I always think it’s funny that the boys take to it so well.”
As a whole the arts association members are looking forward to a fabulous weekend — moving ahead regardless of the weather. In fact, sometimes it’s the unexpected that ensure things turn out for the best.
“When we, the guild members, make a mistake in weaving ... we usually throw it out,” Bowman says with a laugh. “But when there’s a mistake, my mama always just calls it a ‘design element.’”