Glittering ballerinas twirl in front of a black backdrop of a miniature stage. The dancers introduce a fuzzy host dressed in felt for Elizabeth Dubignon’s puppet show, Tea for Ten.
The puppet show is an adaptation of her story-driven children’s activity book Tea for Ten, written and illustrated by none other than Dubignon herself.
Dubignon, which she pronounces “dib-yawn,” is a woman of many talents and stories. An author, painter and puppet-maker, she belongs to one of Jekyll Island’s most influential families: the Dubignons, a family of French emigrants who owned Jekyll Island from 1794 until 1886. That’s 92 years — almost three generations of history.
“The way the Dubignon thing came along ... See, I didn’t even know they existed,” she said, posed elegantly on her couch.
For the most part, Dubignon grew up without knowledge of her ancestry. Her father became an orphan at 4, which didn’t leave her with much connection to her elders. And, she says, her parents never talked about their family. She only found out through a meeting with her cousins in the late 1970s.
“They were telling us about this Christopher (sic). .. a name we couldn’t pronounce, Dubignon,” she said. “And I did a lot of research on him, and I found out that when he came here (at around 1749), he and his brother, they were just 10 years old. And they were working to make money for their sister, who wanted to become a Catholic nun.”
The young Dubignon, Christophe, never left her mind after that. He was a poor French aristocrat who sailed on the L’Hercule as a young boy, working his way up through the ranks as a privateer for King Louis XV. Following the uproar of the French Revolution, Christophe escaped to Georgia, where he traded his allotted portion of Sapelo Island for land on Jekyll Island. There, he pioneered his family’s legacy and, despite his humble beginnings, owned the island fully by 1800.
“I thought... a child, 10-years-old, goes out and works for their sister so that she can be a nun?” she continued, shaking her head. “And then I just kind of followed through his life and everything. That’s how I found out my grandfather’s name … Poulain Dubignon.”
The rest, she said, is history. She hasn’t been able to stop finding connections since. She’s named after her grandmother, Elizabeth, and her great aunt, she said, is Lydia Stone Crews — better known as the “Queen of the Okefenokee Swamp.” In her lifetime, she owned most of the swamp and all of Racepond.
Dubignon’s family tree isn’t the only interesting thing about her, having made her mark from Georgia to Chicago. She’s served on the Red Ribbon Committee against drug abuse, developed environmental policy throughout the length of her involvement with the Conway Environmental Project and conducted product research.
Her passion, though, has always been art. She has been an artist since she was born.
She’s dabbled in different mediums over the years, spending the early days of her career and the majority of her formal schooling as a painter.
Regardless, Dubignon has dedicated most of her career as an artist to children with unstable connections to the adults in their lives — a demographic she believes is of the utmost importance.
Her father struggled with alcoholism, so she knows from experience the things that children go through. And their struggles, she said, are often overlooked.
For her work with children, Dubignon has been honored with many awards.
In Arkansas, Dubignon received a coveted governor’s award. She was even invited to Bill Clinton’s inauguration, though she never went, she says with a smile.
She said she hasn’t had much room to hang up the aforementioned awards in her studio, becoming increasingly cluttered with scraps of felt, needling and slices of cardboard in anticipation of the first in a series of artist spotlights sponsored by the Jekyll Island Arts Association. During the event, she signed copies of Tea for Ten and discussed her plans for future projects.
One of Dubignon’s crowning achievements, and one she attributes her awards to, is her production of a series on drug abuse for the state of Arkansas in the late 1980s.
After putting it all together, she said, the only thing she needed was an audience.
“We went down to the school, and … I told her what I was going to do, and I told her, I want you to recommend some children to me to do this,” Dubignon says, recalling the memory. “And I said, I don’t want your best students. I want those children who never raise their hands... those who need some attention and who need to feel good about themselves.”
After putting together a group, Dubignon managed to talk to a radio station about her project. The producer helped her put her plan into motion.
She spent weeks teaching children the routine. She would pick them up from school, she says, and teach them songs from the project, titled Mr. Gigglewiggle.
Her work culminated in a performance at their school.
“The children sang it for the principal, and of course, it involves a great big hug and all that,” Dubignon said with an amused smile. “They sang, and went over and gave him a great big hug. And he actually started bawling.”
The experience stuck with her, and Dubignon still remembers the children’s names to this day.
“Here were these kids who just... had not bloomed yet, and they were just smiling, and happy and proud of themselves,” she said, a wistful look of pride on her face. “And so I look at that every time I start to do something.”
