Over the past few weeks, Jackie Becker and Carla Price have been in the midst of a colossal undertaking. The two artists are volunteers with the Jekyll Island Arts Association and have been tasked with preparing for the organization’s annual Merry Artists’ Market.
The holiday gift shop, which opens today and runs through Dec. 29, offers up a wide variety of original works across a broad range of mediums. But categorizing and setting up the original work of more than 150 artists is just a tad overwhelming.
“We just did day three of ‘let’s get a jump on things’ and scanned in 688 items. Then we went into each room and tagged shelving units to be carried down for the show and loaded some of those into the elevator ourselves,” Becker said after a recent day of setting up.
Thankfully, the two have help from other artists and volunteers.
“(It’s) enormous, and we couldn’t do it without the help of many many dedicated volunteers,” Becker said.
The effort does pay off, however, not only for the shoppers who can pick up unique Christmas gifts for friends and family but also for the artists themselves. While many of them are not relying solely on their art for their total income, they are all deeply passionate about their what they do. For Becker, that is beadweaving.
“I began when a friend asked me to visit the local bead store with her 15 years ago. I am self taught and I enjoy making jewelry. There is something calming to me about quietly sewing beads together to make a beautiful piece of wearable art,” she said.
Becker joined the arts association as a volunteer after retiring and moving to the area seven years ago.
“I began with sitting at the front desk and then three years ago I took over the position of managing the gift shop so Debbie Patterson could retire after eight years. It’s been a great opportunity to meet people and be involved,” Becker said.
One of those people is Price, who is a potter in the group.
“My love for the Jekyll Island Arts Association began four years ago when attending their annual spring festival. A pottery guild member invited me to sit at his wheel to throw a pot,” she said.
“It was there that my introduction to and journey with clay began. I am also a stained glass artist. The mission of our association is to enjoy and promote the arts. We are a community of artists who support each other and work together to achieve this mission. We welcome both artists and non-artists who want to join our community.”
Both Becker and Price feel that the artists’ holiday market is an ideal way for the public to help support that cause.
“All items are handmade and usually one of a kind. It’s a great opportunity to support local artists and find unique gift items. On weekends during the market, we have members demonstrating their work. Opening weekend we have an artist personalizing handmade ornaments and a pottery and woodworking demonstration,” Price said.