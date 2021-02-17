The snow that’s swept across much of the country isn’t a factor in the Golden Isles, but the recent rainy weather has definitely been a downer.
Inside Island Jerk in downtown Brunswick, however, there’s plenty of spicy Caribbean warmth to go around. In the kitchen of 1519 Newcastle St., owner Bernie Gendron busily tends to multiple pots on the stove as her staff fill patrons’ orders.
“This is one of our most popular items. We always have this, even when it’s hot in summer,” Gendron said with a smile as she stirred.
That would be the restaurant’s chicken soup. Made with Jamaican-styled dumplings, fresh vegetables, coconut cream and spices, it’s a filling, soothing dish that helps beat gloomy winter days.
“It really is filling … it’s really good. People love it,” she said.
The dish includes many of the flavors that make the restaurant unique. Coconut cream and pigeon peas mix with rutabaga, squash, carrots and celery for fresh, hearty dish.
“It’s similar to an American chicken soup,” she said.
“Lots of veggies but the Caribbean twist is the coconut cream. It’s not spicy or anything like that.”
Gendron’s customers appreciate the exotic mix. And she enjoys sharing it with everyone she can — including the less fortunate.
A few years back, Gendron began a meal sharing program called Meals in Reserve. For a $5 donation, customers purchase a plate of jerked chicken for the homeless. Though, she notes, that the Jamaican chicken soup can be used a substitute.
“I have one homeless lady who says, ‘Give me the chicken soup’ instead. It’s very filling and will keep you full all day,” Gendron said. “And it’s comfort food. It just makes you feel good.”
Jamaican Chicken Soup
Ingredients
1 rutabaga, diced
4 medium carrots, peeled and sliced
1 chayote squash, cubed
1 butternut squash, cubed
1 white onion, diced
1 green pepper, diced
2 celery stalks, chopped
2 pounds chicken
1 small can of pigeon peas
8 cups of water
1 coconut cream bar
6 to 8 whole Allspice balls
Chicken boullion cube for base
Salt to taste
1 stick margarine or butter
2 cloves garlic, sliced
2-3 sprigs thyme
For dumplings
2 cups of flour
Pinch of salt
1 teaspoon of baking soda
1/2 cup water
Directions
Cut up all vegetables and blanch for five minutes. Bring the water, chicken, butter and boullion cube to boil. Add vegetables and simmer together.
In a bowl, combine the flour, salt and baking soda with a fork or your fingers. Add water slowly until a sticky dough forms. Create balls for the dumplings, adding flour if the dough is too sticky. Drop the balls into the pot with chicken and vegetables. Simmer for 20 minutes and serve.